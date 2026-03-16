At A Kuala Lumpur Mall, 800 Strangers Broke Fast Together — And It Felt Like Family

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By the time the azan rang out on Wednesday evening (11 March), the tables at Pavilion Bukit Jalil’s Piazza were already full.

More than 800 guests had gathered — children from orphanages, residents of welfare homes, families from the Bukit Jalil community — all waiting to break fast together.

For many of the younger guests, it was an evening away from the familiar walls of their institutions, in a space that had been transformed, at least for one night, into something that felt a little like home.

The event was organised by Pavilion REIT Malls — the group behind Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Pavilion Bukit Jalil and Intermark Mall.

More than 800 guests — children, families and community members from across Kuala Lumpur — spread across the Piazza at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, waiting to break fast together. The open-air setting, lit up against the evening sky, became an unlikely dining room for strangers who, by the end of the night, felt a little less like strangers.

But the focus of the evening was firmly on its guests.

In the hours before iftar, children kept themselves busy with a batik painting workshop run by UCSI University, games organised by Watsons, and kiddy rides from Toy World.

Then came the moment that drew the loudest cheers of the night — the appearance of BoBoiBoy and Papa Zola, the beloved characters from Malaysia’s homegrown animated series.

Dressed in baju melayu and songkok, children try their hand at a game while waiting for iftar to begin. For many, the evening offered a rare outing from their daily routines at welfare homes and orphanages across Kuala Lumpur. (Pix: Pavilion Bukit Jalil)

Who Was in the Room

The guest list reflected a genuine cross-section of Kuala Lumpur’s most vulnerable communities.

Attendees included children and residents from Sekolah Tunas Bakti Sungai Besi, Rumah Kanak-Kanak Tengku Budriah, Asrama Sentosa Kuala Lumpur and Asrama Bahagia Kuala Lumpur — all institutions under the supervision of Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat (JKM) Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur.

Also present were members from welfare organisations, including Pusat Jagaan Kasih Murni, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Asnaf Al Barakh Malaysia, and Pertubuhan Kebajikan Ar Rahmaniah, alongside community residents from Komuniti Sri Rakyat Bukit Jalil and Komuniti PPR Pinggiran Bukit Jalil.

It was, in other words, not a symbolic gesture.

Boys in baju melayu and songkok flash victory signs alongside BoBoiBoy and Papa Zola — mascots from Malaysia’s beloved homegrown animated series. The characters’ surprise appearance was among the highlights of the evening for the young guests, many of whom had travelled from welfare homes and orphanages across Kuala Lumpur. (Pix: Pavilion Bukit Jalil)

‘More Than Just Places to Shop’

Patrick Liau, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Pavilion REIT, said the gathering reflected what the group believes its malls should stand for.

Ramadan reminds us of the importance of compassion, generosity and togetherness. Seeing the smiles and joy shared this evening is a reminder of how powerful these moments of connection can be.

The event was supported by more than 25 participating tenants and brands, who contributed food, refreshments and activities throughout the evening.

Traditional performances by KBS Band and Melody Buskers — featuring Ghazal instrumental music, Orkes Melayu, and Raya songs — provided the soundtrack to the night.

Events like this are often bigger in the planning than in the feeling.

But for the child from a welfare home who got to shake hands with BoBoiBoy, or the family from PPR Pinggiran Bukit Jalil who sat down to a proper iftar spread in a room full of strangers who became, for one evening, neighbours — the mechanics behind it likely mattered very little.

Ramadan, after all, has always been about showing up for one another.

Young guests collect their iftar spread from a table stocked with food and refreshments contributed by more than 25 participating tenants and brands. Right: Girls pose with one of the evening’s surprise guests — a cheerful mascot that drew smiles from children throughout the night. (Pix: Pavilion Bukit Jalil)

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