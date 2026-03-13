Huawei Launches Mate 80 Pro, FreeBuds Pro 5, ‘‘See, Truly Malaysia’’ Campaign & More

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Huawei Malaysia unveiled the Huawei Mate 80 Pro, the brand’s latest flagship smartphone that pushes the boundaries of mobile imaging, durability, and intelligent performance.

The long-awaited Huawei Mate 80 Pro introduces an upgraded camera architecture designed to provide precision across multiple focal lengths. The triple-camera system features:

A 50 MP Ultra Lighting Camera with a large 1/1.28-inch sensor.

A 48 MP Ultra Lighting Telephoto Macro Lens with 4× optical zoom.

A 40 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera.

All these help users capture scenes from sweeping landscapes to intricate close-ups with exceptional clarity.

The latest smartphone also includes an enhanced True-to-Colour Camera System that maintains colour accuracy and tonal balance across various lighting conditions. It helps preserve natural textures and lifelike tones.

The addition of AI composition for real-time framing guidance will greatly help those who are new to photography. The feature analyses the scene in real time, taking into consideration the subject, lines, light, and balance, so you get the best photo framing and angles. It also suggests the perfect crop or zoom and overlays subtle composition hints directly in the viewfinder.

Huawei Mate 80 Pro also includes the AI Remove feature, where users can effortlessly remove unwanted people or elements in the background with a tap of a finger. Meanwhile, AI Best Expression lets users choose their best expressions in a group photo after taking multiple shots.

The other features of Huawei Mate 80 Pro include:

Generation Kunlun Glass, resulting in high resistance to drops and impacts up to 20 times stronger than conventional glass panels. Ultra-durable vegan fibre back panel which adds resilience and refined tactile finish.

Rated IP68 water resistance of up to 6m depth.

Rated IP60 high-temperature and high-pressure water jet resistance.

Has SuperCool Dual Phase Change Heat Dissipation System, which improves the system’s thermal conductivity efficiency by 16% and reduces the device’s temperature rise rate by 33%.

As always, Huawei takes its design seriously. Huawei Mate 80 Pro’s signature Dual Space Ring Design is inspired by the infinity symbol, symbolising a commitment to balance structural strength, aesthetic brilliance, and a futuristic presence.

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro is available in Gold, Green, and Black.

The Huawei Mate 80 Pro is open for pre-order and retails at RM3,999 at any HUAWEI Experience Stores, HUAWEI Official Website, HUAWEI Official Store on Shopee, HUAWEI Flagship Store on Lazada and HUAWEI Official TikTok Shop and receive complimentary gifts worth up to RM2,115, including the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 and HUAWEI Premium Services, which include complimentary One Year Huawei Care⁺ (valid for one claim), Three Years Battery Replacement (valid for one claim), Two Years Screen Protector (valid for four claims) and One Year APAC Warranty.

Customers can also enjoy additional premium AppGallery benefits worth up to RM1,565, including exclusive deals from brands such as Kiehl’s, Wilson, Salomon, DurianBB, ANTA and OGAWA, alongside Shopee PayLater offers of 10% off with a minimum spend of RM600 at selected HUAWEI Experience Stores.

For the latest updates or promotions regarding the launch, please visit the HUAWEI Official Website, the HUAWEI Official Facebook page, or Instagram.

Huawei Mate 80 Pro.

”See, Truly Malaysia” campaign

In conjunction with the launch, Huawei Malaysia has also partnered with Tourism Malaysia to introduce ‘’See, Truly Malaysia’’ photography campaign. The campaign brings the device’s ‘’See It True’’ promise to life by capturing the nation’s magnificent heritage, landscapes, and vibrant culture through the powerful imaging capabilities of the Huawei Mate 80 Pro.

We are thrilled to join hands with HUAWEI Malaysia, a global leading provider of smart devices, to promote the beauty of Malaysia in depth. The campaign amplifies our efforts in tourism promotional strategies, elevating Malaysia’s brand visibility on the global stage through the lens of HUAWEI Mate 80 Pro, and in turn, establishing Malaysia as a top destination for travelling and culture exploration. Tourism Malaysia.

Huawei also announced the XMAGE Awards 2026 in Malaysia, which will be running from 23 March to 16 August 2026. Driven by the core belief in “The Power of Image”, Huawei XMAGE aims to empower everyone to become a master storyteller through the innovative lens of the Mate 80 Pro. By capturing the authentic Malaysian nature, vibrant colours, beautifully diverse faces, and unique cultural glow, the XMAGE platform transforms everyday moments into a powerful medium for cross-cultural dialogue.

Huawei’s latest earbuds and smartwatch

Huawei also introduced the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5, the Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 in green, and the new Huawei FreeClip 2 in Rose Gold colour.

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 brings the latest audio innovation with its Dual-Driver Acoustic System, supporting high-resolution lossless audio transmission to deliver a richer sound reproduction with deeper bass and clearer high frequencies.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5.

The earbuds also feature the world’s first dual-driver Dual-Engine AI Noise Cancellation architecture, ensuring clearer calls and a more immersive listening experience.

It retails at RM699 and is available in Grey, White, and Gold. Customers also receive one year of Loss Care protection worth RM59 upon purchase.

Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 in Green.

Meanwhile, the sleek Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 in Green continues the brand’s premium outdoor smartwatch legacy. The latest edition introduces enhanced golf-focused features designed to deliver more intelligent sports tracking for enthusiasts on the course and at the driving range.

Retailing at RM3,999, it comes with free gifts worth up to RM402, including two years of Huawei Care⁺ protection and three months of Huawei Health⁺ membership.

Huawei FreeClip 2 in Rose Gold.

The Huawei FreeClip 2 is now available in the stunning Rose Gold colour. Its signature ‘’Never Feel, Never Fall’’ wearing experience allows users to enjoy audio throughout the day while maintaining awareness of their surroundings.

Priced at RM749, it’s open for pre-orders with a rebate worth RM50 and one year of Loss Care protection worth RM59.

