Berjaya Air Launches First International Routes With Premium Subang–Koh Samui Service

Berjaya Air, the aviation arm of Berjaya Property, is redefining regional lifestyle travel with new international routes to Koh Samui and Medan on charter packages. Operating business class only services from Subang, the airline pairs seamless connectivity with a boutique flying experience shaped by Berjaya Group’s longstanding hospitality heritage.

Designed for travellers seeking effortless escapes and seamless flying experiences, the new routes offer direct access to Koh Samui’s understated island luxury and Medan’s rich cultural and culinary landscape, connecting city departure to destination arrival with comfort, care, and simplicity.

The inaugural international routes are scheduled to commence on 22 April for Koh Samui and Medan, removing the need for transit stops or airport transfers and allowing travellers to move from city to island with greater ease. Designed with resort-bound travellers in mind, the service offers a calmer, more considered start to the journey.

Berjaya Air, world’s first 26-seat, all-business-class ATR 72-600.

Berjaya Air

The service is planned to operate 3 times a week for each route, offering travellers regular and convenient access to Koh Samui and Medan as part of Berjaya Air’s growing regional network.

Group CEO of Berjaya Property Berhad, Syed Ali Shahul Hameed said, “The new international routes reflect the Group’s vision of enhancing regional connectivity while supporting the growth of lifestyle travel across Southeast Asia. Berjaya Air plays an important role in how we connect travellers to lifestyle destinations across the region. By linking Subang to regional leisure gateways such as Koh Samui, Medan and Redang, we are making it easier for travellers to access some of Southeast Asia’s most compelling island and cultural destinations. This approach reflects our belief that regional travel is increasingly about meaningful, high-quality connections between destinations. As travel demand continues to evolve, Berjaya Air responds to this shift by offering a premium, business-class- only experience designed for travellers who value comfort, exclusivity, and the ability to reach exceptional destinations with ease.”

As the only direct gateway from Subang to Koh Samui, the service offers seamless access to one of Thailand’s most sought-after island retreats. From lush landscapes and sparkling beaches to private villas and understated luxury, the island continues to draw discerning leisure travellers seeking a refined tropical escape.

The Medan route connects travellers to one of Indonesia’s most vibrant cities, celebrated for its rich architectural heritage and diverse culinary traditions. Beyond the city, visitors can journey onwards to Lake Toba for nature-led getaways, while business travellers benefit from a seamless, simplified connection that makes short regional trips more efficient and purposeful.

Mohd Amri bin Mohd Akib, General Manager of Berjaya Air said, “The direct service

reflects a broader shift in how premium travellers approach regional journeys. Travellers today are more deliberate about how they spend their time. They prefer fewer transit points, less congestion, and journeys that feel smooth from the outset. With the direct connection to Koh Samui, travel time is reduced from approximately four hours with ferry or bus transit to just a two-hour direct flight, allowing guests to reach their destination faster and with greater ease. At the same time, regional travel is moving toward smaller, high-quality networks rather than purely volume-driven routes. Our priority is to connect lifestyle destinations where demand is steady and the experience matters. When the destination is special, the journey should feel seamless and without hassle.”

Flights will be operated on a world’s first 26-seat, all-business-class ATR 72-600 designed to offer a spacious cabin environment with refined comfort above the clouds. With fewer passengers onboard, boarding feels swift, the cabin remains composed, and the pace of travel is noticeably more relaxed closer to a boutique journey than a conventional short-haul flight.

Berjaya Air

Berjaya Air’s ATR aircraft and all-business-class cabin interior, reflecting the airline’s focus on premium regional connectivity.

Passengers can also expect a dedicated check-in counter, personalised boarding process and lounge access extending the experience beyond the cabin and into the airport journey itself.

Onboard, guests can expect dining inspired by Berjaya Hotels’ culinary standards. Signature selections include Pak Mus Beef Rendang, Berjaya Air’s Ocean Salmon with lemon herb sauce, and Russel Oxtail Assam Pedas, complemented by Malaysian heritage kuih and gourmet bites that bring a hotel-quality touch to the skies.

Beyond Koh Samui and Medan, Berjaya Air continues to serve lifestyle travellers through its established Subang–Redang–Seletar route. The service offers seamless access to Redang’s spectacular crystal clear waters of the South China Sea and powdery white sand beach. It is also the only direct connection from Seletar for Singapore-based travellers. Arriving just moments from The Taaras Beach & Spa Resort, the route provides convenient access to one of the region’s most captivating hidden gems.

Flight packages across Berjaya Air’s network reflect the airline’s boutique, all-business-class positioning, with return fares starting from RM3,996 to Koh Samui, RM1,847 to Medan, RM3,569 to Redang, and RM4,902 for the Seletar–Redang route.

Each package includes 30kg of check-in baggage, 7kg cabin baggage allowance, and an exclusive RM200 accommodation voucher redeemable at any Berjaya Hotels & Resorts, extending the journey beyond the flight itself.

Flight packages are available for purchase now at Berjaya Air’s official website here. Follow Berjaya Air’s official social media pages at @berjayaair for updates.

