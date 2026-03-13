Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the spirit of Ramadan, Ayam Brand™ hosted #AyamBersamaMu: Berbuka Puasa Bersama Ayam Brand™ 2026, a simple yet meaningful berbuka puasa session with the children and caretakers of Rumah Penyayang Darul Ilmi Gombak.

Organised with support from NGO Dignity for Children Foundation under the #AyamBersamaMu initiative, the gathering brought together approximately 55 children and 12 caretakers for an evening centred on sharing a meal, strengthening bonds, and embracing the values of compassion and generosity that define the holy month.

As the call to prayer marked the time to break fast, everyone came together over a specially prepared meal enjoyed side by side, a reminder that the month is not only about nourishment, but also about community and gratitude. The evening was kept intentionally simple yet heartfelt, focusing on the joy of eating together and creating a warm, welcoming space for the children.

Ayam Brand representatives, children and caretakers from Rumah Penyayang Darul Ilmi Gombak, and invited guests at the #AyamBersamaMu: Berbuka Puasa Bersama Ayam Brand™ 2026 event.

Children and caretakers from Rumah Penyayang Darul Ilmi Gombak queuing to receive their meal during the #AyamBersamaMu iftar session.

Supporting underserved communities has always been close to Ayam Brand™’s heart. Through #AyamBersamaMu, the brand continues its commitment to making nutritious food more accessible, working alongside community partners to contribute where it can and support those in need.

In anticipation of Hari Raya, the children also received Raya packets, adding a festive touch to the occasion. Ayam Brand™ also contributed food products to support the orphanage’s ongoing needs.

“At Ayam Brand™, we believe Ramadan is a time to pause and reflect on how we can give back in meaningful ways. Sharing iftar together is a small gesture, but we hope it brings warmth and a sense of belonging to the children,” said Teoh Wei Ling, Marketing Director at Ayam Brand™.

While Ayam Brand™’s Ramadan and Raya campaign, “Makan Ceria, Kongsi Bersama”, celebrates the joy of sharing meals with loved ones, this CSR initiative extends that spirit into the wider community, ensuring the warmth of iftar is experienced by children in care.

Through #AyamBersamaMu, Ayam Brand™ continues to support underserved communities by combining compassion, nourishment, and meaningful partnerships to uplift underserved communities nationwide.

