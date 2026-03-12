March Weekend: Raya Markets, Ketupat Weaving Workshops, A Theatre Show, & More

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend, you can enjoy Raya-themed markets and arts workshops alongside a standup comedy show and a theatre performance. For a special evening experience, enjoy moreh and a picnic by the lake, set to the backdrop of live music.

Browse the full lineup of weekend events below.

Made in South Tokyo | Until 13 March | Urban Museum | 11am-7pm | Free entry

The exhibition presents four projects that offer a glimpse into evolving practices of manufacturing and creativity in South Tokyo. The practices emphasise experimentation and research rather than a linear path toward mass production. The exhibition invites visitors to encounter new values and practices of manufacturing.

Marka Marka Sollu! | 13 March | Soulcity Hub PJ | 8.30pm onwards | RM70/pax

The trio Hindra Bose, Saint TFC, and Suresh Raaga are going improv on stage this Friday night at Soulcity Hub PJ. The show will be mostly in Tamil. To get tickets, head over to Just Jokes’ website here.

Pasar Seloka Raya | Until 15 March | Bangsar Village 2 | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Escape the heat and get your baju Raya at Pasar Seloka Raya. This time around, Pasar Seloka Raya curated 16 local brands such as Kapten Batik, Anaabu, and Gaya so you can look your best this festive season.

Last Kopek Raya | 13-15 March | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Last Kopek Raya market promises a festive vibe where you can find your Raya outfits and accessories by local brands, participate in art and crafts workshops, and more. The workshops include making felt ketupat and pelita painting.

Buka Tikar | 13-15 March | Semua House | 12pm-11.30pm | Free public event

Buka Tikar, a Raya community market by I Love Bazaar in collaboration with Semua House, returns with a lineup of homegrown brands, local creativity, and festive cheer. Guests will find handcrafted goods, unique lifestyle finds, festive bites, and more. There’ll be free arts and crafts activities to keep the young ones occupied while the adults shop.

No Particular Order | Until 15 March | KLPAC | 8.45pm, 3pm | Ticketed event

No Particular Order, by acclaimed Singaporean playwright Joel Tan, tells the story of the lives of citizens under an authoritarian rule. Soldiers, parents, and teachers are forced to navigate the blurred line between survival and resistance. The story makes viewers question what holds us all together when order tightens. To get tickets, head over to CloudJoi here.

Poernama Lebaran | Until 16 March | Heritage Valley KL | 3pm-4am | Free public event

Enjoy moreh with friends and family at Poernama Lebaran at Heritage Valley, Kuala Lumpur. Aside from a vast array of food and drinks, check out local brands, get your Raya shopping done, and enjoy live performances.

Raya Ria | 14-15 March | Majestic Labs, Semenyih | Free public event

Have a chill day out with the family at Raya Ria this weekend. You can break your fast at restaurants nearby, stroll around the park and lake, and even enjoy a picnic.

Ketupat Workshop | 15 March | GMBB | 4.30pm-6.30pm | RM50/pax, RM90/ 2 pax

Thinking on Box at Level 2, GMBB is holding a Ketupat Weaving workshop where participants get to learn the beautiful craft of traditional ketupat weaving and the different designs. The fees include iftar. To RSVP, contact Mard at +60194562162.

