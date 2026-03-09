LEGO Wants Malaysian Kids to Build Their Dream Ride — Then Actually Drive It

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There is a reason children do not get bored with LEGO: you hand them the pieces, step back, and something happens

LEGO’s Build Your Dream Ride campaign, now running across two Mid Valley venues in KL and JB, is built on exactly that instinct — and it is a more layered proposition than the headline suggests.

The structure — mission card, pit stops, stamp collection, karting lap, Minifigure reward — has been well documented.

What is worth underlining is the logic behind it: this is not a single-afternoon activity. It is designed to move children across multiple spaces, from the circuit floor to the LEGO Certified Store, with each stop building on the last.

The reward only lands when the full loop is completed, which means the experience is engineered to feel earned rather than handed over.

That is a meaningful design choice for a campaign aimed at children who are, by nature, motivated by progression.

The Sets Worth a Closer Look

The BrickMagic breakdown covers the range well – two sets deserve a second mention for different reasons.

The Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo — making its LEGO debut — is notable precisely because it does not exist as a road car. It was designed for the Gran Turismo video game series, which means children building it are not recreating something real, but something imagined, a distinction that sits neatly with the campaign’s broader theme.

The Monster Jam Grave Digger Fire and Ice pull-back truck is the quiet wildcard of the lineup. Accessible from age seven, it requires no instructions to enjoy and is likely to survive considerably more enthusiasm than the Bugatti.

The Make and Take activity — build a LEGO Sports Car in-store, take it home free — runs only until 29 March at participating LEGO Certified Stores, making it the most time-sensitive part of a campaign that has just launched.

Minimum-spend gift-with-purchase promotions are also running, unlocking exclusive polybags across the Speed Champions, City, and Technic lines.

The Autoshop Experience itself runs through 30 June at KF Kiddy Circuit in Mid Valley Megamall, Kuala Lumpur, and Mid Valley Southkey, Johor Bharu — designed for all skill levels, so the bar for a good afternoon is low.



