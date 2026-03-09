Customers Complain About Local Brand’s Baju Raya, Fades After Just One Wash

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Some customers who were looking forward to donning their new Raya wear were left disappointed when the clothes they bought from Khatam began to lose colour after washing.

Several netizens claimed their new, unworn clothes from the boutique showed faded spots after a light wash. They even uploaded picture evidence for all to see.

This surprised some longtime fans of Khatam because they had never faced such issues throughout all these years.

Screenshots from Threads

Threads user @haniffranii, who claimed he bought clothes from Khatam for the past five years, experienced a similar issue after lightly rinsing his new clothes by hand. He claimed there were no issues with the clothes last year and wondered if the fabric quality had changed this year.

Meanwhile, another Threads user @fadhilhusin_ shared screenshots of his correspondence with Khatam’s customer service. He asked for a refund of the clothes he bought for his family, but was allegedly told to provide various evidence that he followed the washing instructions.

Screenshot from Threads

Customer service wanted to know the detergent and water temperature he used. They even asked whether he washed the clothes by hand or used the washing machine. The customer service person also advised Fadhil to wash the clothes again separately without any soap and detergent to even out the colour fade.

In another post, Fadhil said the boutique only agreed to refund one out of four clothing items he bought from them. He found that unreasonable and unacceptable.

Khatam allegedly provided washing instructions to customers who bought their clothes. The instructions include:

not using bleach or softener

using cool water to wash

using a light detergent

not to soak clothes for more than an hour

not to wring the clothes or put clothes in the dryer.

On the other hand, Threads user @mhd_azmirul was luckier because Khatam HQ helped him get a one-to-one replacement.

Hopefully, Khatam manages to sort this issue swiftly because Raya is just next week!

