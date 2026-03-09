7 Shopping Malls Channeling ‘’Balik Kampung’’ Vibes This Raya Season

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Shopping malls, the place where most Malaysians love to spend their time, are all ready for Hari Raya. This year, it’s all about recapturing the classic ‘’balik kampung’’ vibes.

Think of traditional kampung houses, the beautiful garden tended by our grandparents, and intricate batik motifs.

Take a look at what the design and decorating team have dreamed up this festive season!

1. Suria KLCC

Suria KLCC Centre Court.

Suria KLCC Centre Court.

From 27 February to 5 April 2026, Suria KLCC will host a meaningful campaign dedicated to the promotion of tradition, heritage, and the spirit of togetherness. The Centre Court and Esplanade KLCC have been transformed into a picturesque bougainvillea garden, centred by traditional Malay Wakaf structures.

This festive installation also features 1,710 metres of hand-stamped batik, designed exclusively for the display by Sofia Iman. The fabric spans from the traditional wakaf pavilions and grand hanging hoists to the majestic edifices at the Esplanade KLCC- weaving the soul of tradition into every corner of the celebration.

One pondok wakaf serves as a dedicated craft space where guests can watch a skilled master weaver from Terengganu perform a special Songket Weaving Demonstration. This showcase features the rhythmic movements of the traditional loom, or ‘Kek’, offering a rare glimpse into the human dedication required to create these woven masterpieces.

2. Alamanda Shopping Centre

Alamanda Shopping Centre

Alamanda Shopping Centre

Alamanda Shopping Centre

Alamanda Shopping Centre has also set up a Bougainvillea Garden centered by a traditional Malay hut. The hut features classic wooden arches and tiered roofing inspired by Malay design.

The setup evokes a nostalgic kampung setting. Visitors are invited to stroll through the vibrant bougainvillea-flower tunnel and enjoy the lights as evening falls.

The mall is also hosting various arts and crafts workshops, such as making mini Wau Bulan, and cultural showcases, such as Angklung and Kuda Kepang performances.

3. Pavilion Bukit Jalil

Pavilion Bukit Jalil

In collaboration with Monsta, Pavilion Bukit Jalil’s ‘’Joyful Aidilfitri – Together, Here ‘’ decor inspiration reimagines BoBoiBoy, Mechamato, and Papa Pipi travelling home together, ‘’balik kampung’’ style.

To add to the excitement, there’ll be mascots meet-and-greets, cultural workshops, and community activities taking place throughout the festive period. Other activities include Monsta Galaxy Card Tournament, Monsta Mascot Parade, and Sunday Movie Screening with Monsta every Sunday (8, 15, and 29 March).

Mascots from Monsta.

4. Pavilion Damansara Heights

Pavilion Damansara Heights’ ‘Aidilfitri in Bloom’ brings the classic spirit of Raya to life with a stunning display of floral motifs and crescent moon imagery. The mall is also celebrating local craftsmanship and contemporary luxury by featuring a mix of local and international brand pop-ups. There’s also a curated line-up of designer retail showcases by the Malaysia Bumiputra Designer Association.

5. Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur’s ‘’Journey to Tradisi’’ invites visitors to experience the spirit of Ramadan and Aidilfitri.

Inspired by the nostalgic glow of panjut pelita, the artistic installations feature the works of Malaysian batik artist Farah Mohan, who’s known for her intricate batik creations that reinterpret traditional motifs through a contemporary lens.

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur entrance

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur fountain

6. The Exchange TRX

The Exchange TRX’s theme for the upcoming Hari Raya celebration is ‘’Rimbun Raya.’’ The festive display at the Central Exchange is an homage to traditional Malay architecture. The decor features graceful arches, refined geometric motifs, and a reinterpretation of cultural craftsmanship through a modern lens. Aside from taking beautiful family photos at the various photo spots, guests can check out the beauty showcases by brands like YSL Beauty, Puras, and more.

7. Lalaport BBCC

Lalaport BBCC’s ‘Deruan Kasih Aidilfitri’ brings a serene, seaside Raya ambience indoors, featuring a traditional wooden pier structure and coconut trees that evoke a village by the coast.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.