Picking Your Family’s Baju Raya Colour Is Never Easy! Watch This Family Drama Unfold

Every Malaysian knows that Hari Raya doesn’t really start with the sighting of the Syawal moon. Nope… It kicks off way before that with one very serious question:

“So… what colour Baju Raya are we wearing this year?”

This year, Watsons brings that relatable drama to life in its latest Hari Raya musical, Watsons Pentas Glam 2026.

Starring familiar faces like Ayda Jebat, Sarimah Ibrahim, Fahrin Ahmad, Wani Kayrie, Sharifah Rose, Akhmal Nazri, and Lyssa Jean, the short film follows one family’s colourful adventure to agree on their Aidilfitri outfits.

But wait, there’s more than just the laughs. Watsons is serving up some seriously raya-diculous offers to make your Ramadan and Aidilfitri even sweeter!

1. Glam Raya Sale

Get up to 60% off your second item on selected products. Shop at Watsons stores near you to stock up on health, beauty, and personal care essentials without breaking the bank this festive season.

Check out the cast of characters showcasing what’s in store for you at Watsons during the “Glam Raya Sale”.

https://youtube.com/shorts/r50IaSppE6s?si=Y7p4HPCUorIp4KkD

https://youtube.com/shorts/1x_DhEw4wVk?si=Brw3QSBr3kD8RZit

Discover all the festive offerings HERE.

2. Raya Freebies

Spend a little, get a lot! Watsons is giving you the chance to take home some “Barangan Glam Percuma” for free with a minimum spend of:

RM80 = Free Sampul Raya

RM100 = Free Big Raya Bag

RM180 = Free Tiffin Carrier

RM250 = Foldable Trolley Bag

Head HERE for more info.

3. Raya Blind Boxes

Watsons teamed up with Machino to bring you these special Hana Bloom lucky boxes. As a special treat, Watsons Club Members get them at a special price.

So collect them all and complete the set of cute tote bags and keychains! Checkout the deets HERE.

4. Win 1,288,888 Watsons Points Every Day!

Want a share of 1,288,888 Watsons Points every day? Just spend a minimum of RM50 with Visa at Watsons, and you’re automatically in the running to win. T&Cs apply, of course.

Go HERE for details.

5. Sapot Lokal Malaysian Brands

Spend RM80+ on participating Malaysian-made health care, skincare, cosmetics and personal care products at Watsons (in-store or online) and redeem a Bayu Somerset Raya Tote Bag.

See what’s in store for you HERE.

So, whether you’re still debating your Baju Raya colours or just here for the freebies, Watsons has your festive season covered.

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy all these festive promos and make the most of Watsons’ Ramadan and Raya offers.

