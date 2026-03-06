Why Women’s Health Education Still Matters In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An International Women’s Day Reflection by Rina Ho, Founder of Pistil

Every year on International Women’s Day, we celebrate the progress women have made across society, from leadership and entrepreneurship to science and technology.

But there is one area where progress still feels slower than it should be, and that is women’s health education.

Imagine a world where understanding your body was a basic education.

In that world, girls would grow up learning how hormones affect energy, mood, metabolism, and reproductive health. Menstrual cycles would be discussed as openly as nutrition or exercise. Understanding your own body wouldn’t feel confusing or taboo.

But for many women, that world still doesn’t exist.

Across Southeast Asia, conversations around menstruation and reproductive health remain sensitive topics. In many communities, these subjects are still considered private or uncomfortable to discuss openly.

Research from organisations such as UNICEF and UNESCO has shown that many girls across Asia enter puberty without sufficient information about menstruation and reproductive health. Some report feeling confused, frightened, or unprepared when they experience their first period.

While Malaysia has made progress in improving health awareness and school education, stigma around reproductive health still exists in many communities. Topics such as menstrual health, hormonal changes, or contraception are often discussed quietly rather than openly.

This lack of open conversation can follow women well into adulthood.

Many women spend years trying to understand symptoms such as fatigue, irregular cycles, or hormonal changes through internet searches or social media rather than structured health education.

The irony is that women spend decades living in their bodies, yet many were never taught how those bodies actually function.

Globally, awareness around women’s health has begun to change. A new wave of healthcare innovation, often referred to as FemTech, is emerging to address areas historically overlooked in traditional healthcare systems.

These innovations range from menstrual health technologies to digital platforms that provide easier access to reproductive healthcare services and information.

But awareness alone is not enough. Real progress requires action.

What Can Be Done?

Improving women’s health education is not the responsibility of one group alone.

Governments, companies, communities, and individuals all have a role to play.

1. Governments can strengthen reproductive health education in schools

Education systems can ensure that menstrual health, hormonal health, and reproductive wellbeing are covered in age-appropriate and science-based ways. When girls understand their bodies earlier, they are better equipped to manage their health throughout their lives.

2. Companies can include women’s health in workplace wellness programmes

Employers increasingly recognise that employee wellbeing includes physical and reproductive health. Companies can support women by providing access to educational resources, healthcare partnerships, and open conversations around menstrual health and hormonal wellbeing.

3. Healthcare providers and innovators can build better tools

Technology is opening new ways to help women understand their bodies. Platforms like Pistil aim to make reproductive healthcare easier to access by combining medical consultations, digital pharmacy services, and tools that help women better understand their symptoms and health information. Supporting innovations in women’s health can help close long-standing knowledge gaps.

4. Communities and families can normalise conversations about women’s health

Perhaps the most powerful change starts at home. When menstruation, hormonal health and reproductive wellbeing can be discussed openly and without shame, the stigma that surrounds these topics begins to disappear.

5. Individuals can take an active role in understanding their health

Seeking credible information, asking questions, and paying attention to changes in one’s body are all important steps toward better health awareness. The more women understand about their bodies, the more empowered they are to make informed decisions about their wellbeing.

A Future Where Women’s Health Is Taken Seriously

The growing focus on women’s health reflects a broader shift in how society views

healthcare, not just as treatment for illness, but as empowerment through knowledge.

Because when women understand their bodies, they are better able to make informed decisions about their health and wellbeing.

This International Women’s Day, the conversation around women’s empowerment should include a simple but important idea:

Understanding your body should never feel like a mystery.

And the more openly we talk about women’s health in schools, workplaces, and

communities, the closer we move toward a future where every girl grows up informed, prepared, and confident about her own body.

