These Cafés Are In “Moreh Mode” So You Won’t Miss Your Coffee

Perhaps one of the hardest challenges for daily coffee drinkers when Ramadan comes around, is that your caffeine schedule will go topsy-turvy.

Some favourite coffee spots around KL only operate from morning until afternoon, usually before maghrib when it’s time to buka puasa.

So how does one get his or her coffee fix when they’re fasting all day, only to find that these cafés are closed by the time they can drink and eat?

Don’t be too alarmed, because there are several joints in town that have gone into “moreh mode” by extending their opening hours far beyond the hours on a normal day.

Not only that, some of them even offer some special, limited-time items on their menus to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan.

Pucks Coffee – Jalan Tun HS Lee

Image: @pucksandfriends

The cozy vibes of Pucks Coffee is perfect for those looking to unwind after breaking fast and tarawih prayers.

Their usual operating hours are from 12pm to 12am every day except Tuesdays, but for the month of Ramadan, they’re open for an extra hour up to 1am. This gives you enough time to even go home and freshen up or take a little nap before heading there for a solo moreh session.

Pucks serves both coffee and non-coffee drinks, as well as some sweet treats like cakes. Be sure to follow their socials too because they sometimes have external vendors come in for a “kitchen takeover” and similar special events.

Whatever Works Coffee – Jalan Datuk Keramat

Image: @wwcoffee.co

Whatever Works Coffee is set in a charming converted house in Datuk Keramat, offering a homely yet modern specialty coffee experience.

Throughout Ramadan, they’ve extended their usual operating hours all the way to 3am daily. If you’re someone who takes their sahur meal early, this is a nice spot to chill with a cup tea (or coffee, if you’re not planning to sleep).

They’re hosting a Moreh Market this 7 and 8 March with special vendors selling clothes and accessories as well as food, so check it out if you’re looking to moreh and shop!

Minutes Coffee – Wangsa Maju

Tucked away in a residential area, Minutes Coffee is gaining traction this year for its late-night collaborations and comfort food.

They open at 9pm, well after buka puasa hours, and stay open until 4am, which makes it a great spot to not only have a moreh session but also for sahur.

Not only that, Minutes Coffee is also collaborating with Siena Pizzeria to serve you late night slices of Neapolitan-style pizzas (last call at 3am). They also offer signature pancakes and other sweet treats like fried ice-cream by Chill Crisp.

Feeka – The Five, Damansara Heights

Image: @feekacoffeeroasters

Feeka Coffee Roasters normally closes at 10pm on a usual day, but have extended their hours to midnight during the fasting month to accommodate moreh sessions.

Besides great coffee, they’ve also whipped up special Ramadan treats like Roti John Chicken Sausage and Oblong Daging, which are available until 18 March.

Just for the record, Feeka’s Bukit Bintang outlet on Jalan Mesui has a Ramadan-exclusive iftar course meal at RM88+ per pax that includes local favourites like Daging Salai Masak Cili Api, Sup Ekor Berempah, Kerabu Kerang Daun Selom, and more.

Kopi Dan Benang – Taman Desa Keramat

Image: @kopidanbenang_

Positioning itself as a spot that has “kampung vibes in KL”, Kopi Dan Benang offers great value for money with their iftar and moreh platters.

One of their highlights is a tray of fried rice with a whole chicken on top, served with a side of sauce and keropok for only RM33.

Their drinks menu, although quite limited, is sufficient for those who want a simple cup of local kopi o. They also have more decadent options like Caramel Coffee Frappe.

Kopi Dan Benang is open from 6.30pm to 2am, so there’s no rush going there whether it’s for iftar or a late night moreh lepak session.

