Longest Bazaar Ramadan In Selangor – Lots Of Food, And A Side Of Exercise You Didn’t Order

Visitors to the Ramadan bazaar in Bandar Tasik Puteri in Rawang, Selangor are quickly learning one thing: come hungry, come patient, and maybe bring a hat.

We tried it out and it was loooooooong.

Stretching further than most typical Ramadan bazaars, the Bandar Tasik Puteri bazaar is the talk of the town this year, with rows upon rows of stalls lining the street and turning the area into a bustling evening hotspot.

Image: TRP

Getting there is half the battle and thankfully, it’s one that’s relatively easy to win.

Unlike some Ramadan hotspots where drivers circle endlessly for a spot, parking here is surprisingly ample. But it involves a long walk if you can’t find a spot close to the two starting points.

However, there is a road that stretches parallel to the bazaar stretch which means you can cut in midway.

This is also good if you’re a repeat customer and know exactly what you want to get, so it saves you from walking the entire 1.4km stretch.

Image: TRP

For those hoping to explore the full stretch without bumping shoulders every few steps: come early.

Arriving around 3pm gives you a chance to walk the famously long bazaar at a relaxed pace, scout the stalls, and avoid the peak-hour rush that typically builds maybe around 4 to 5pm.

There is, however, a small trade-off.

Because it’s still relatively early in the day, not every stall will be fully open yet, with some vendors still setting up, firing up grills or arranging trays of kuih.

Image: TRP

Now with a bazaar this long, variety is good, but repetition? Not so much.

While there’s plenty to choose from, some stalls are just a repeat of what you saw a few stalls ago.

So what’s good?

From trendy foods like the “Quesillo” and “air balang”, to popiah and fried noodles and ayam gepuk, and the always-tempting murtabak flipping on hot griddles, the bazaar feels like a never-ending buffet of Malaysian favourites.

Image: TRP

Of course, the experience comes with the classic Ramadan bazaar challenge: the heat.

Under the late afternoon sun, the long walk from one end of the bazaar to the other can feel like a mini endurance test.

But for many visitors, the reward is worth the sweat.

Stop by the Ipoh Popiah stall if you’re from Ipoh and you still remember how good the popiah is there. This is not that, but it’s close.

They have two varieties of the popiah, wet and fried. We went for the popiah basah and it did not disappoint.

With quite a few air balang stalls, what caught our attention was the freshly squeezed orange juice guys.

Image: TRP

They’ll make it right before your eyes and is a far more attractive beverage option compared to the premixed colourful stuff.

So if you’re the type who enjoys wandering, browsing and discovering something new every few steps, the Ramadan bazaar in Bandar Tasik Puteri might just be worth the extra walk.

Just come prepared, comfortable shoes and a bit of patience.

