Kuang’s Kueh Selekoh Is Proof You Don’t Need A Bazaar For Good Iftar Desserts

For those who love Malay kuih but would rather skip the sweaty shuffle of a packed Ramadan bazaar, there’s a humble roadside alternative along Jalan Kuang in Selangor.

It’s literally “tepi jalan besar”, and this lone kuih stall has become a convenient stop for people who still want something sweet for berbuka, just without the crowds, the long walks, and the hunt for parking that usually comes with a typical Ramadan bazaar.

Simple concept: pull over like a true Malaysian driver (just make sure to get all the way in and not leave your vehicle jutting out on the road), browse, pick, pay (cash or QR) and go.

The stall is run by a friendly kakak who once sold kuih in Australia before returning to Malaysia.

These days, she sets up along Jalan Kuang with a colourful spread of traditional treats laid out neatly on tables, the kind that instantly triggers nostalgia for kampung kitchens and afternoon coffee.

Visitors will find a wide variety of classic Malay kuih on display, from colourful kuih lapis and seri muka to karipap pusing and caramel pudding.

Image: TRP

But if there’s one item she raves about, it’s her donut gebu.

Light, fluffy and incredibly fluffy, the hole-less donuts are generously dusted with sugar. No fancy fillings, no over-the-top toppings. Just a simple sweet treat that’s satisfying.

What makes the stall especially appealing is how effortless the experience feels compared to the usual Ramadan bazaar routine.

There’s no weaving through crowds or queueing behind dozens of people.

Instead, customers can park by the roadside, take a quick look at what’s available, chat with the kakak, and leave with a bunch of kuih ready for iftar.

Image: TRP

And because it’s just one stall, the selection changes depending on what’s freshly made that day, which adds a little excitement for regulars who drop by to see what new treats might appear on the table.

However, the main items are usually unchanged; karipap pusing, donut and a variety of kuih talam.

It’s a small setup, but it captures something very Malaysian: the simple joy of good kuih, sold by the roadside, waiting for someone on their way home to stop, pick a few favourites, and bring them to the iftar table.

Getting there is not that hard. Just search for Kueh Selekoh on Google Maps.

