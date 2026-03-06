CABBEEN & 2AM Turn The Runway Into A Fashion-Tech Playground

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Next-gen 3D-printed shoes label 2AM and leading Chinese menswear label CABBEEN are holding a curated pop-up experience at The Starhill until this weekend.

The pop-up experience celebrates the cross between fashion, technology, and culture. Founded by acclaimed designer Mr. Cabbeen (Yang Ziming) in 1997, the menswear brand is known for its architectural tailoring, statement embroidery, and rebellious street energy.

2AM | CABBEEN pop-up at The Starhill. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

2AM | CABBEEN pop-up at The Starhill. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

2AM | CABBEEN pop-up at The Starhill. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

2AM brings this philosophy to life with its 3D-printed footwear. Engineered around a 360-degree breathable lattice, the shoes boast a futuristic aesthetic without sacrificing sustainability, delivering a final product that is remarkably light, long-lasting, and eco-friendly.

2AM has a collection of slippers and shoes such as AWAKE, ROCKER, EVOLVE, and HYBRID. Prices start from RM389 to RM1,189.

During the media preview, I tried on a pair of Awake slippers and CrissCross sneakers. The Awake slippers felt soft yet sturdy with a slight bounce.

I preferred the Awake slippers to the Surfer slippers for their grip and pressure-point zones. It also felt ergonomically designed with its contours. The honeycomb structure of the Awake slippers was a unique look for sure, and will take a moment to appreciate. The trade-off, I learned, is that it makes cleaning them incredibly easy.

The CrissCross sneakers felt sturdier than the slippers, and it was easy to slip on and off. I liked that it doesn’t rub the ankles. The minimalist design and colours help make it easier to coordinate outfits as well.

CrissCross 3D printed sneakers Awake 3D printed slippers

Some fancier styles in 2AM’s 3D-printed sneaker lineup. Images: Adeline Leong/TRP

One thing’s for sure, the 3D-printed footwear is breathable and can be worn with or without socks.

The 3D-printed footwear pairs well with Cabbeen’s high-quality streetwear, which also includes womenswear.

To experience 2AM and Cabbeen for yourself, head over to the pop-up this weekend or visit Cabbeen’s retail outlets at Sunway Velocity Mall and Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

CABBEEN CABBEEN

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.