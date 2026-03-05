“The Hidden Protector” Turns The Nian Monster Legend Into A Fun Cinematic Ride [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia was chosen as the first country for the international release of the film, “Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector.’’ The movie is a box office hit in China, grossing an impressive RMB 1 million.

The story of ”The Hidden Protector” follows the tale of two bears and a human – Briar, Bramble, and Vick – who venture into the magical Eve City to find the Year Monster (Nian), but get more than they bargained for.

Directed by Lin Huida, the fantastical story shares a timely reminder to cherish those who love us despite our busy lives in modern times.

Vick, Briar, and Bramble.

What I liked

At first glance, I thought ”The Hidden Protector” would be similar to Kungfu Panda. I’m glad to say it’s not, and the story can stand on its own.

According to the mythical story we know, the Nian monster attacks the villages every New Year’s Eve, and the way to repel it is to wear red colours, hang red lanterns, and light firecrackers to scare the fearsome monster away. However, our folk stories never truly answered why this all works.

Meeting the ”Nian” monster.

”The Hidden Protector” fills this ‘’knowledge vacuum’’ with a spin and reinterpretation on the legend of the Nian monster.

I had so much fun watching Briar, Bramble, and Vick because they’re hilarious! The jokes actually land well and feel natural to the scenes. It wasn’t deadpan nor cringy and scored genuine laughs from the children watching in the same cinema hall.

Since it’s a children’s movie, I liked that the story also told moral stories without being in your face about it. When the characters made huge mistakes, they owned up to them and set out to fix the problem they caused. They don’t necessarily succeed all the time, but they try and try again.

The Nian Monster with an important scroll.

What I think can be improved

I’m not familiar with all the monsters in Chinese legends and myths, so there are some parts of the story that I couldn’t quite grasp.

In the movie, a giant orb-shaped thing acts as a cage to hold all the monsters. However, I didn’t understand why the Nian ”monsters” (not giving away any more spoilers) attacked the cage when the monsters are supposed to be kept inside forever. It’s lost on me. I probably need a rewatch. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Should you watch or skip?

”The Hidden Protector” is a good and entertaining family movie. I believe it requires several watches to take in all the details because it’s simply visually stunning. However, do note that the movie is in Chinese with English, Malay, and Chinese subtitles.

I appreciated that the movie added a line to remind viewers to wait for the end credits scene. It was an interactive sing-along session with the movie characters for children and families. If you don’t feel like clapping along, you can leave the hall once credits start rolling.

”The Hidden Protector” is showing in cinemas nationwide now.

