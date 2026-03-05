LEGO Brings Karting Experience And Hands-On Car Builds To Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For children who have always wanted to build their own race car and then actually drive one, LEGO is making that combination possible this year in Malaysia.

The LEGO Group has launched its Build Your Dream Ride campaign, pairing its wide range of vehicle-themed building sets with a real-world karting experience at two locations across the Klang Valley and Johor Bahru.

The campaign runs through June 2026 and is aimed at children and families seeking something that bridges creative play and physical activity.

The highlight of the campaign is a partnership with KF Kiddy Circuit, hosted at Mid Valley Megamall KL and The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey JB, running from 6 March to 30 June.

Both venues will be dressed in full LEGO theming — Minifigure displays, brick-built installations, and vehicle set showcases — turning the circuit into something closer to an interactive exhibition than a standard karting venue.

The ‘Build Your Dream Ride’ campaign allows children to build, customise, and bring their dream LEGO vehicles to life at locations like KF Kiddy Circuit in Mid Valley Megamall, KL. (Pix: LEGO Malaysia)

A Journey, Not Just a Pitstop

The experience is structured around a mission card, where children move through a series of pit stops — hands-on building stations, photo moments, and a karting lap — collecting stamps along the way.

It is designed to feel like a journey rather than a single activity, giving younger visitors a sense of progression and accomplishment.

“We believe that the Build Your Dream Ride Autoshop experience will spark joy, imagination and creativity among families and children alike,” said Alan Kwek, Co-founder of KF Kiddy Circuit.

Completing the mission card unlocks a final stop at the LEGO Certified Store at the respective mall, where children can take a photo with a LEGO 3D Minifigure.

Share it on social media, and receive an exclusive LEGO Racer Minifigure with Golden Trophy.

The KF Kiddy Circuit includes exciting themed racing tracks located at Mid Valley Megamall KL and Mid Valley Southkey JB, designed for children of varying skill levels. (Pix: LEGO Malaysia)

The Sets Behind the Campaign

The Build Your Dream Ride campaign draws from several LEGO themes — City, Technic, and Speed Champions — each catering to a different kind of vehicle enthusiast.

LEGO City sets like the Airport Fire Truck and the Airplane, Service Truck and Hovercraft Remix are built for younger builders aged seven and up, focusing on imaginative play through emergency and service vehicles.

The Remix set is particularly flexible — its three modular models can be mixed and matched into different combinations, encouraging children to experiment rather than follow a single fixed build.

LEGO Technic steps up the complexity for older children, with sets like the BMW M4 GT3 EVO Race Car and the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Hypercar offering working steering mechanisms, multi-cylinder engine models, and opening doors.

The Monster Jam Grave Digger Fire and Ice pull-back truck sits at the more accessible end of the Technic range, designed for children as young as seven.

LEGO Speed Champions brings real-world automotive icons into minifigure scale, with the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale — modelled after Ferrari’s most powerful street-legal car — and the Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo, making its LEGO debut inspired by the Gran Turismo video game series.

The Thinking Behind It

For LEGO, the campaign is less about the vehicles themselves and more about what building them teaches.

“With the Build Your Dream Ride campaign, we are empowering children to take the driver’s seat — giving them the tools to build, customise and bring their dream rides to life,” said Ágnes Molnár, Marketing Director of Singapore, Malaysia and APAC Travel Retail at The LEGO Group.

Along the way, this hands-on, imaginative play helps them nurture confidence, creativity and problem-solving skills.

The partnership with KF Kiddy Circuit extends that philosophy beyond the building table — the idea being that the same curiosity a child brings to snapping bricks together carries over into navigating a track, making decisions, and experiencing cause and effect in a physical space.

Sets from the campaign are available at LEGO Certified Stores, Toys ‘R’ Us, and major retailers nationwide, as well as the LEGO Official Store on Lazada and Shopee.

For more information, visit www.LEGO.com

