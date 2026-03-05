Jaecoo J5 Launched In Malaysia: The New Premium Standard For The Urban Explorer

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

OMODA | JAECOO Malaysia today officially launched the JAECOO J5. The compact premium B-segment crossover dubbed the ‘Urban Explorer’ introduces a new generation of buyers to the brand’s philosophy of attainable luxury.

Officiating the launch of the JAECOO J5, Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade & Industry (MITI), YB Tuan Sim Tze Tzin said, “The launch of the JAECOO J5 is not just about a new car on our roads; it is a testament to the growing confidence global players have in Malaysia’s industrial ecosystem.”

“MITI is accelerating efforts to transform Malaysia’s automotive industry into a hub for higher-value manufacturing, electric vehicles, and export-led growth under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030,” he added.

“Offering class-leading refinement, advanced driver assistance technology, premium comfort and a refined driving experience, the JAECOO J5 is designed for the ‘Urban Explorer’ in all of us,” said Head of OMODA | JAECOO Malaysia, Chris Tan.

“Broadening our model lineup to reach a new segment of drivers—individuals and families seeking versatility, comfort and sophistication—the JAECOO J5 delivers freedom for everyday urban life and weekend adventures, without leaving your world behind,” he added.

Jaecoo J5 launch.

Efficient Performance For Everyday Driving

Powering the JAECOO J5 is a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 108 kW (147 PS) and 210 Nm of torque, engineered for smooth, efficient and responsive performance.

The engine incorporates the latest-generation intake integrated intercooling and integrated exhaust manifold (IEM) cylinder head technologies, enhancing thermal efficiency and overall drivability.

The engine is paired with a smooth-shifting Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), which sends power to the front wheels. The J5 delivers refined power delivery and seamless acceleration.

Combined fuel consumption is rated at 6.4 litres/100 km on the Malaysia Driving Cycle (MDC), earning the JAECOO J5 the Malaysian Energy Efficient Vehicle (EEV) certification, balancing performance with everyday efficiency across urban roads and open highways.

Jaecoo J5.

Inside Jaecoo J5.

A Compact Design, Built Tough From The Ground Up

Measuring 4,380 mm in length, 1,860 mm in width, and 1,650 mm in height, with a 2,620 mm wheelbase, the JAECOO J5 strikes a balance between compact proportions and commanding road presence.

Compact in size, the JAECOO J5 is built tough from the ground up. Utilising advanced high-tensile steel in key areas, the body structure is designed to provide robust impact absorption in the event of an accident. This is matched by a class-leading torsional rigidity rating of 23,500 Nm/deg.

Engineered to prioritise stability and ride comfort, the JAECOO J5 features a MacPherson strut front suspension paired with a class-leading multi-link rear suspension system designed to improve lateral stability and offer a refined ride across a wide range of driving conditions.

Along the flanks, the JAECOO J5 rides on 18-inch dual-tone aluminium alloy wheels wrapped in 235/55 R18 tyres, delivering a confident stance and stability while accentuating its contemporary design language.

Jaecoo J5 in other colours.

A Serene, Tech-focused and Pet-friendly Cabin

Inside, the JAECOO J5 presents a calm yet expressive interior environment designed around comfort, connectivity and versatility.

In the JAECOO J5, the fun starts the moment you get in the car. A built-in in-car mixer with app control transforms the cabin into a private karaoke lounge. While inside the JAECOO J5, class-leading double-glazed front windows work in tandem to significantly reduce exterior noise, creating a quieter and more immersive cabin atmosphere.

The five-seater cabin is upholstered in premium leatherette with distinctive white seat piping, complemented by ventilated front seats for added comfort in warm conditions. Practicality is equally well considered, with a 480-litre boot that expands to 1,284 litres when the 60/40 split-fold rear seats are lowered—ideal for daily errands, family use or weekend escapes.

More than just comfortable for passengers, the JAECOO J5 is designed to ensure every family member enjoys the ride. With TÜV-certified* pet-friendly upholstery, the interior features anti-bacterial and scratch-resistant properties for a safer, cleaner environment—ideal for weekend excursions with your four-legged companions.

Enhancing the sense of openness is the largest panoramic moonroof in its class, measuring 1.45 m^2, flooding the cabin with natural light and reinforcing the J5’s premium ambience.

Connectivity takes centre stage with a 13.2-inch 2K central infotainment display system featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, displaying important information front and centre. This is complemented by an 8.0-inch LCD instrument cluster and an 8-speaker audio system for an immersive in-cabin experience.

Staying connected is made even easier with a class-leading 50W wireless charging pad with active ventilation located on the central console, ensuring devices remain cool during use.

Jaecoo J5

Advanced Safety For Peace Of Mind On The Road

The JAECOO J5 is equipped with a comprehensive Level 2+ ADAS suite, comprising advanced driver assistance systems designed to enhance safety and peace of mind across various traffic conditions and driving scenarios.

The JAECOO J5 is equipped with 19 ADAS features as standard:

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Lane Departure Prevention (LDP)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Lane Change Assist (LCA)

Full-Speed Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Front Vehicle Departure Alert (DAI)

Integrated Cruise Assist (ICA)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Rear Cross-Traffic Braking (RCTB)

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

Evasive Steering Assist (ESA)

Door Opening Warning (DOW)

Active Speed Limiter (ASL)

Rear Collision Warning (RCW)

Multi-Collision Braking (MCB)

Emergency Lane Keeping Assist (ELK)

This is complemented by JAECOO’s signature 540-degree HD Surround View camera system, providing enhanced visibility and confidence during parking and low-speed manoeuvres.

Pricing, Warranty, and Special Launch Package

In line with OMODA | JAECOO’s commitment to attainable luxury, the JAECOO J5 2WD is priced from RM108,000 (OTR without insurance).

In conjunction with the launch, OMODA | JAECOO Malaysia has introduced a Special Launch Package valid from 5 – 15 March 2026, offering early bird customers the opportunity to enjoy exceptional value with the JAECOO J5.

As part of the Special Launch Package, customers will receive:

Duit Raya Rebate of RM3,000 Complimentary 1st-Year Insurance OR Additional Duit Raya of RM3,000 J5 Car Accessories Trio Package valued at RM2,000

The Car Accessories Trio Package comprises:

Subwoofer – delivering deep, immersive bass to elevate the in-car audio experience.

– delivering deep, immersive bass to elevate the in-car audio experience. Wireless karaoke microphone – transforming the vehicle into a mobile entertainment hub.

– transforming the vehicle into a mobile entertainment hub. Multi-functional flashlight – a rugged tool with multiple modes, ideal for camping and nighttime safety.

All JAECOO J5 models are backed by a comprehensive 7-year / 150,000 km vehicle warranty, whichever comes first.

First Nationwide Deliveries

In conjunction with the official launch, OMODA | JAECOO Malaysia delivered the first phase of five (5) JAECOO J5 vehicles to proud new owners, reflecting the company’s continued efforts to establish its local assembly operations to fulfil customer bookings.

The company is working closely with authorised dealerships nationwide to accelerate vehicle deliveries to customers across the country.

Fans of the OMODA I JAECOO brand may now test drive the JAECOO J5 at all authorised dealerships nationwide. More information and updates on the latest developments are available on the OMODA I JAECOO Malaysia official website here and socials.

