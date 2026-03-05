CNY Ends, Raya Is Up Next! March Events Offering The Best Of Both Worlds

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As Chinese New Year winds down and Hari Raya festivities begin to ramp up, this week’s events offer the best of both worlds. There’s still time to snap photos at the stunning Kwai Chai Hong installations, while also shopping for Raya essentials at themed markets across the city.

There are also art exhibitions, comedy nights, and a chance to play Pokemon Pokopia for the first time.

Have You Met Russell Curtis? | 6 March | KL Comedy Club | 9pm | Ticketed event

If you’ve missed Russell Curtis’s previous shows, you’re in luck because he’s starting a residency at the KL Comedy Club every Friday and Saturday in March. Titled ‘’Have You Met Russell Curtis?,’’ the show will be more introspective and a little more personal. Remember to get your tickets from Peatix here.

Wownita Nak Raya | 6-8 March | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Shop gorgeous clothes, accessories, and treats from incredible women-led businesses at Wownita Nak Raya market this weekend. There are live performances like traditional dances and busking to check out as well.

The Pokemon Truck | 6-8 March | Sunway Pyramid | 10am-10pm | Free public event

The Pokemon Truck is a gaming lounge set up inside Sunway Pyramid. Designed for the ultimate escape, the 20-foot LED truck offers a warm and inviting space where guests can play the new Pokemon Pokopia game on the new Nintendo Switch 2 for the first time.

Standing With Ukraine: 4 Years Of Resilience Art Exhibition | Until 27 March | GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free public event

Presented by the Delegation of the European Union to Malaysia, alongside the Embassies of Ukraine, Austria, Germany, and Poland, the art exhibition tells the story of Ukraine’s regions and how students are designing and creating art through conflict. It also dives into the cost and devastation of war.

Naluri Hati: Raya di Tangsi | 6-8 March | Rumah Tangsi | 12pm-10pm | Free public event

Naluri Hati: Raya di Tangsi is a celebration of rasa, warisan, and wanita. This time, the theme is Baba Nyonya, so expect to find beautiful kebaya, gold kerongsang, and more. Guests are welcome to come dressed up in their best kebaya and fall in love with the rich heritage again.

Guardians of Legacy | Until 8 March | Kawi Chai Hong | 9am-12am | Free entry

Guardians of Legacy is a vibrant art installation featuring the 12 animals of the Chinese Zodiac, each representing a unique blessing that reflects enduring values of care, resilience, harmony, joy, and prosperity. Take plenty of photos with the adorable and colourful art installations and share them with your loved ones.

Inherited Melodies | 7 March | Jaotim | 9pm onwards | RM80/pax

Angel Ang & Friends will be sharing songs she ‘’inherited’’ from her grandmother and parents during her growing-up years. It’s an homage to her grandma, who has always been her pillar of strength and support. Guests are welcome to show up in their best traditional outfits and have a fun night filled with songs, love, and laughter together.

Just Jokes | 7 March | Jumpa Maluri | 8.30pm onwards | RM55/pax

Just Jokes has cooked up an experimental standup comedy show hosted by Kavin Jay, featuring three amazing secret comedians and nine others. Tickets run out fast so remember to get them from the official website here.

Discover Malaysia | Until 25 Sept | MRT Merdeka Station | Free public event

Artisans Haven, a non-profit organisation, has teamed up with MRT Corp Berhad to launch “Discover Malaysia’’ at MRT Merdeka Station until 25 September 2026. For six months, Artisans Haven has planned various themes to celebrate and spotlight local talent, culture, and the community leading up to Merdeka Day. This will all be held at their 1,700 sq ft outlet at the station. In March, it’s all about celebrating the strength and stories of over 50 women artisans and their successes.

