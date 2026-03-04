Setting A New MPV Benchmark: The All-New Nissan Serena E-Power Launched

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Edaran Tan Chong Motor unveiled the All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER today at the sprawling Nissan 3S Flagship Store in Petaling Jaya, marking the official launch of the highly-anticipated mid-sized MPV in Malaysia.

The Nissan Serena has set the standard in the MPV segment since the 1990s – an iconic model synonymous with class-leading practicality and efficiency. Now in its sixth generation, the All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER is set to rewrite the MPV rulebooks with its cutting-edge e-POWER drive system, superior passenger refinement, and driving dynamics.

“Replacing a class leader is never an easy task, but Nissan has answered the challenge in the shape of the sixth-generation All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER. The groundbreaking 100% electric motor-driven e-POWER technology introduces a new dimension to an MPV which has faithfully served families over generations in Malaysia. We are confident that the All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER will once again lead this segment with its dynamic performance and advanced safety technologies,” said Christopher Tan, Executive Vice President of Edaran Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd.

“As we continue to strengthen Nissan’s brand in Malaysia, today marks an important milestone with the introduction of the All-New Nissan Serena e‑POWER. For nearly 70 years, Malaysian customers have placed their trust in Nissan, and this new model reflects our long‑term commitment to delivering innovation that enriches their lives. The All-New Nissan Serena e‑POWER strengthens our electrified lineup and underscores Malaysia’s importance in our regional strategy,” remarked Shohei Yamazaki, the Chairperson of the Management Committee for Japan/ASEAN, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., who personally witnessed the launch at ETCM’s flagship showroom.

From L to R: Yoshinori Kanazawa – Managing Director, Nissan Importer Business Unit (NIBU), Nissan Motor Asia Pacific Co., Ltd; Christopher Tan – Executive Vice President, Edaran Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd.; Shohei Yamazaki – Chairperson, Management Committee for Japan/ASEAN, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.; Dato’ Robert Tan – Director, Tan Chong & Sons Motor Company Sdn Bhd; and Daniel Ho, Group Chief Executive Officer, Tan Chong Motor Holdings Bhd.

Bold, expressive styling, aerodynamically optimised

The All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER cuts a stylish presence on the road and exudes its high-tech credentials from every angle. This is led by the latest interpretation of the distinctive Nissan V-Motion grille with elegantly integrated triple-projector headlamps, daytime running lamps and fog lamps, all of which are LED-illuminated. The sculptured front bumper is aerodynamically optimised and features air curtains on each flank to reduce body sway while increasing stability and driving efficiency.

The surfaces of the All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER have been reprofiled to form a strong shoulder line while retaining the distinctive stepped window profile, with slim pillars, a low sill and oversized windows offering excellent outward visibility for passengers on all three rows. The aesthetics are completed by a redesigned tailgate, which now showcases boomerang-shaped LED taillamps connected by a chrome accent with the ‘Serena’ model nameplate proudly presented above it.

100% electric motor-driven, zero range anxiety

As the All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER is driven solely by its electric motor, the instant torque delivery enables responsive and smooth acceleration, just like an EV. However, as e-POWER is a self-charging system, all the inconveniences associated with external charging and the worries caused by range anxiety are nonexistent.

Central to the performance of the Serena e-POWER is the second-generation e‑POWER drivetrain with a high-output electric motor delivering 163PS and 315Nm to drive the wheels. It works hand in hand with the e-POWER-specific HR14DDe 1.4L direct injection petrol engine featuring Nissan’s Mirror Bore Coating technology to reduce friction, vibration and noise. The internal combustion engine functions only as a generator and operates at the most optimum efficiency to charge the Serena e-POWER’s 1.77kWh lithium-ion battery pack, while also providing energy directly to the electric motor when required.

The All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER has three drive modes (Standard, Sport and Eco) with the addition of the e-Pedal Step function offering the convenience of single-pedal driving in city traffic and increased battery regeneration. Fuel efficiency of the All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER is rated at an impressive 18.5km/L (NEDC), allowing it to travel up to a range of 1,000km per tankful.

Shohei Yamazaki, Chairperson of the Management Committee for Japan/ASEAN, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Christopher Tan, Executive Vice President of Edaran Tan Chong Motor Sdn Bhd

A new level of driving dynamics and reduced motion sickness

Having similar levels of rolling noise as pure EVs means the demand for mechanical refinement is greater on the All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER than ICE-powered models. To achieve this, Nissan has equipped the Serena e-POWER with enhanced insulation on key areas such as the floor, dashboard and doors, complemented by an acoustic windscreen. The result is a quieter, more refined cabin ambience, with reduced engine and rolling noise as well as improved suppression of wind noise.

To reduce motion sickness experienced by passengers, an entirely new front suspension and electrical steering system with increased rigidity were developed to reduce body roll and to improve the overall handling and stability of the All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER. Even the braking characteristics of the vehicle were fine-tuned for smoother deceleration.

In addition to that, the aerodynamics and airflow of the body were tuned to reduce turbulence, drag and effects of crosswinds, further improving fuel efficiency, stability and wind noise control. To enhance passenger comfort, the seats in the first and second rows have also been redesigned with Zero Gravity technology to increase support while minimising fatigue and head sway.

Premium high-tech cabin with best-in-class practicality

The high-tech credentials of the All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER are reflected on the dashboard design and driver interface, with dual 12.3-inch colour screens taking centre stage alongside a sporty D-cut flat-bottom leather steering wheel. Also making a first appearance is an advanced centre panel featuring touch-sensitive air‑conditioning controls with rotary dials for dual-zone temperature adjustment. For ease of accessibility, the new Electronic Shift Selector and drive mode functions are performed via tactile physical buttons.

What never changes in the All-New Serena e-POWER is its class-leading practicality and seating flexibility. The Serena ticks all the boxes with its 13 versatile seating modes and various partitioning options. Hallmark Serena conveniences such as the cabin walk-through access, two-way long-sliding captain seats, dual-back door function and hands-free powered sliding doors are once again standard on the All-New Serena e-POWER, along with other useful features such as seat hooks and fold-out trays on the second row, up to 15 cupholders with ample storage spaces, USB ports on every row and a new wireless charging pad on the centre console.

Nissan Serena e-Power

Dashboard interior.

Walkthrough access.

Uncompromised safety for the family, Nissan ProPILOT debuts

Safety is at the forefront of any Nissan model. To ensure peace of mind before every journey, the All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER comes comprehensively equipped with the latest active and passive safety features under the pillars of Nissan Intelligent Mobility and 360° Nissan Safety Shield. From the full array of six passenger airbags to ISOFIX child seat restraints on the second row, to active safety functions such as Intelligent Forward Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Intelligent Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, the All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER has every angle covered.

Making its debut in Malaysia is Nissan ProPILOT – a suite of driver assistance technologies developed for safer and more enjoyable drives. Nissan ProPILOT features Intelligent Cruise Control, Intelligent Lane Intervention and Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention, which utilise a combination of cameras and radar sensors to provide audible alerts and appropriate steering, acceleration and braking inputs, thus reducing driver fatigue and stress, particularly over long trips on the highway.

Five new variants to suit different requirements

The All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER is available in five exciting variants ranging from RM154,800 to RM179,800 (OTR price without insurance for Peninsular Malaysia) to suit different budgets and requirements.

The All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER is covered by a 5-year/100,000km vehicle warranty as well as an 8-year/160,000km e-POWER component warranty for the high voltage battery, electric motor, inverter and e-POWER control unit.

To celebrate the launch of the all-new model, early bird customers will enjoy an introductory rebate of RM5,000 as well as a complimentary accessories package valued at RM8,000**.

Test drives and viewing of the All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER are available at all NISSAN showrooms across Malaysia. For more information on the All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER, log on to the official website or call 1-800-88-3838.

Best Value Mid-Sized MPV award at the 2025 Thailand Car of the Year awards

Technology Car of the Year award as part of 2023-2024 Japan Car of the Year awards

