Inside Kantik By Goyo: Trying Korea’s Head Spa & Facial Ritual At The Exchange TRX

Escape the city and pamper yourself at Malaysia’s first Hanok-inspired Korean wellness sanctuary, Kantik by Goyo, at The Exchange TRX.

The moment you step inside, you are enveloped in tranquility. The curved walls, warm earthy tones, and soft lighting transform the space into a private, cave-like retreat. Keeping comfort in mind, the spa has dedicated women-only zones, intimate couple suites, and the unique cave-style body scrub room.

Kantik by Goyo has curated a selection of head, facial, and Seshin body spa treatments featuring the best of Korean wellness.

Kantik by Goyo has private rooms for women-only and a separate unisex zone.

The cave-like design and soft lighting lend a soothing vibe.

My experience at Kantik by Goyo

I had the opportunity to try out Kantik’s premium head spa and relaxing facial. Upon arriving, I was welcomed with a drinks menu and chose honey ginger tea. I enjoyed the warm tea and took my time with the registration while they set up the room for me.

The head spa session starts with an AI scalp analysis and personalised consultation. I discovered that my hair pores are healthy, but my hair was on the oilier side that day.

Once I was all changed and settled, the therapist started an aromatherapy inhalation ritual and massaged my scalp. It was followed by a neck and shoulder massage to loosen the knots on the heated bed.

While I relaxed into the warmth, the therapist began deep cleaning my scalp and hair.

The Waterfall Rinse helps to enhance circulation, relieve tension, and promote scalp health. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The heated bed is where the head spa and facial sessions take place. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The headspa session includes a LUME Comb Massage followed by the Head Node and Claw Combing Sequence, which both help to stimulate blood circulation on the scalp by targeting acupuncture points. I promise, it was all very soothing and painless.

The facial session was focused on relaxation and skin rejuvenation, which was what my skin needed. The session began with a double cleanse and gentle exfoliation, and a soothing massage using traditional Korean facial techniques.

I dozed off during the Waterfall Rinse because it was just that soothing, and only woke up when the therapist gently massaged my hands.

The hair care tools used for massaging during the head spa session. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Sunchoke tea is good for digestion and balancing blood sugar. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Towards the end of the tranquil session, the therapist applied scalp tonic and hair serum on my hair before blow-drying.

I was able to choose another drink and chose the caffeine-free Sunchoke tea, which has a mild, earthy herbal taste, which I liked. Sunchoke tea is known for supporting healthy digestion, balancing blood sugar, and strengthening the immune system.

My head spa and facial session was exactly what I needed to feel completely rejuvenated and ready for the week ahead. The staff was incredibly friendly, and I’m already looking forward to trying the other services (when I save up more).

My hair felt soft and light after I left the spa and stayed that way even after two days of regular shampooing and conditioning.

Some of the signature experiences at Kantik by Goyo include:

Kantik Head Spa

Kantik Head Spa is a specialised scalp massage featuring the signature Waterfall Rinse. The Waterfall Rinse is said to enhance circulation, relieve tension, and promote scalp health. Some signature services include Kantik Scalp, Hair & Headspa, Premium Head Spa, Silk Moist Head Spa, Damage Repair Head Spa, and Scalp Therapy Head Spa.

Kantik Korean Facial

Kantik’s facials deliver the signature “K-beauty glow’’ using advanced Korean skincare equipment with a professional touch. Guests can also opt for Red Light Therapy and Oxygen Therapy to boost collagen and deeply hydrate the skin.

Signature services include the Detox Facial, a deep-cleansing facial that purifies and balances the skin. This session includes exfoliation, a hydrating mask, and lymphatic drainage massage to help revitalise your complexion for a healthy glow.

Kantik Authentic Korean Body Scrub (Seshin)

Inspired by Korea’s traditional bathhouse culture, Kantik offers Malaysia’s first authentic Seshin body scrub. Traditionally a communal practice, it has been reimagined for a private, luxurious experience at Kantik. Guests lie on a premium scrub bed while Korean-trained specialists perform a traditional exfoliation ritual using warm water and authentic mitts for deep cleansing. Signature services include the Kantik Body Scrub and Premium Body Scrub.

Kantik by Goyo

Kantik by Goyo at The Exchange TRX

Address: L1.01.01, Level 1, The Exchange TRX, Persiaran TRX, Imbi, 55188 Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Opening hours: Daily, 10am-10pm

Official website: Kantik by Goyo

Reservation: WhatsApp 011-3773 8000 / Online booking here

