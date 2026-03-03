Malaysia’s First & Southeast Asia’s Largest Miniso Land Opens At Sunway Pyramid

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Global lifestyle brand MINISO recently unveiled Southeast Asia’s largest and Malaysia’s very first MINISO LAND at Sunway Pyramid.

Situated on the first floor of Sunway Pyramid Mall, the 1,700-square-meter immersive space is Miniso’s most comprehensive IP product offering in the country yet.

The vast space of Miniso Land is designed to feel like a fantasy land and features over 8,000 curated SKUs, with IP merchandise making up more than 70% of the assortment.

There are 15 themed consumption and interactive experience zones to explore and discover. Guests are invited to take pictures with giant Pajama Stitch figures and all 10 YOYO character sculptures throughout the store, too! There’s also a Snoopy-themed zone, all designed to invite guests to enjoy playful, character-driven moments.

Additionally, Miniso Land brings together beloved global icons, regional treasures, and exclusive character debuts all under one roof. The lineup includes beloved names like Sanrio and Monchhichi.

Some IPs making their first appearance in Malaysia include retro-style Pac-Man and Miniso’s proprietary IP lineup, such as the YOYO Cupid Ring series.

Aside from blind boxes and soft toys, the store offers a diverse range of lifestyle products, including drinkware, cozy blankets, stylish tote bags, cosmetics, personal care essentials, and various home goods.

Miniso Land

Pac-Man, Stitch, and Snoopy line up in the store.

Sanrio characters.

Miniso Land exudes an immersive and playful vibe.

Tom & Jerry Luo Xiaohei plush toys

Stitch Sanrio soft toys

Images: Adeline Leong/TRP

Harry Potter merchandise Hedwig

Chiikawa Chiikawa keyrings

Mofusand Monchhichi

Spot all 10 YOYO figures throughout Miniso Land.

