Cadbury Malaysia Turns Home Baking Into Lifelong Economic Empowerment For Women

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What began as a simple act of heartfelt giving and sharing blessings during Ramadan and Raya has evolved into a transformative platform that empowers women home bakers from the Lembah Subang and Seri Pantai People’s Housing Project (PPR) communities. Through Cadbury Dairy Milk’s Kuih Raya Dari Hati programme, these women have moved beyond home kitchens to become professionally certified micro-entrepreneurs – building more secure, independent livelihoods for themselves and their families.

This evolution marks a powerful shift: from seasonal support to long-term empowerment, enabling women to strengthen their economic resilience and improve their quality of life. Today, the community has grown to 20 dedicated home bakers, each bringing heart, skill, and pride to every creation.

In December 2025, the participating women completed a Ministry of Health Malaysia certification in food safety and handling, ensuring their products meet national food safety and hygiene standards. The certification not only formalised their businesses but also unlocked new opportunities for growth and credibility in the marketplace.

Puan Saras, Puan Sharzi, and their team have benefited from the Cadbury Dairy Milk’s Kuih Raya Dari Hati programme.

To further support this journey, Cadbury is spotlighting the specialty creations of the programme’s two lead bakers on the Cadbury Official Store on Shopee. From Cadbury Kuih Kapit to Cadbury Double Chocolate Cookies, these treats now reach a wider audience – giving Malaysians the chance to enjoy, share, or gift products made with purpose, while creating a new and sustainable income stream for the women behind them.

Sarasvathy, 48, who leads the PPR Seri Pantai group, shared, “I never imagined we would have progressed this far. This would not have been possible without the support of Cadbury and my team members. For us, it’s not just about the income – it’s about being able to dream bigger and turn those dreams into reality. I feel truly blessed that I can now support my daughter in pursuing higher education.”

Nur Sharzi Bashar, 41, who leads the PPR Lembah Subang group and has been running her home-based business for over two years, reflected on her journey: “This experience has changed my life in ways I never imagined. Achieving financial independence has given me peace of mind, especially during Raya. I can now provide a consistent income, travel comfortably with my family, and plan confidently for the future.

Puan Saras

Puan Saras

“With Cadbury’s support, I was able to bring my business online, creating new opportunities not just for myself, but for other women as well. Being able to uplift others while striving for greater heights is something I am deeply grateful for.”

Beyond income generation, Kuih Raya Dari Hati has become a platform for confidence-building, leadership, and resilience – particularly among women from underserved communities and single mothers navigating rising living costs. Many participants have since taken on mentoring roles, reinforcing a cycle of shared growth and collective progress.

Reflecting on the programme’s evolution, Mei Sin, Marketing Lead for Malaysia & Singapore at Mondelēz International, said the shift signals a meaningful step forward. “We’ve always believed that real impact comes from enabling people to grow beyond the moment. Over the past two years, we’ve seen these women transform from home bakers into confident micro-entrepreneurs – gaining certifications, building sustainable businesses, and discovering that, as they grow, there is always more to give. With generosity at their core, they continue to share their knowledge and skills, uplifting others in their communities. This marks an important milestone as we continue to build a longer-term platform that supports women’s economic empowerment beyond festive seasons.”

Puan Sharzi

Puan Sharzi

Building on the foundation of Kuih Raya Dari Hati, the programme is now poised for broader development – exploring new skills, partnerships, and pathways that enable women to continue contributing meaningfully to their families, communities, and society.

As part of Cadbury’s wider Ramadan and Raya efforts, the spirit of Kuih Raya Dari Hati continues to thrive through collective participation – inviting Malaysians to support, share, and be part of a movement that transforms everyday skills into lasting impact.

Since its inception in 2021, Cadbury’s Kuih Raya Dari Hati campaign has championed sincerity and kindness, encouraging Malaysians to share homemade treats with loved ones during Ramadan and Raya. In March 2024, the initiative expanded under #MDLZPrihatin, a long-term collaboration between Mondelēz International (Malaysia) and MyKasih Foundation to support underserved families and communities. Through this partnership, the programme delivers targeted assistance across food aid, education, skills development, women’s empowerment, and entrepreneurship – reinforcing a shared commitment to sustainable, long-term impact.

For more information on the women’s journeys and easy-to-follow recipes, visit the official website on mobile here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.