Zamaera’s “Ikan Kekek” Ruffles More Than Just Scales

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Local singer Zamaera recently dropped a teaser for her new song ‘’Ikan Kekek’’ with a bold caption: Evolution doesn’t wait for approval.

‘’Ikan Kekek’’ is a Malay folk song and children’s song, and Zamaera’s club bop version features a sample of the song.

At first glance, Zamaera’s version feels like a fresh take on the classic song. The music video opens with an energetic choreography sequence, then seamlessly transitions to a studio session and, finally, a night out at the club.

Some of the choreography also resembles Mimifly’s signature choreography with the finger movements.

Zamaera dropped the teaser of her song during the Ramadan month, but the song ”Ikan Kekek” has been out on YouTube since 13 February.

Some didn’t appreciate that she turned the folk song into a party anthem and that she danced in clothes that they deemed revealing.

A Threads user claimed that the fish were also scared of the music video, while another person jokingly said the Ikan Kekek family is going to Japan to change their names.

Meanwhile, another person claimed the singer might have timed the release as ragebait to gain virality. Some fans wondered why the singer stooped that low to promote her new song.

If Zamaera had waited a few more weeks to drop the teaser, the song and music video might have landed slightly better. But looking back at her caption, it’s likely she was ready to ruffle some feathers.

You can come to your own conclusions by watching the music video below.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.