Struggling With Gym While Fasting? Here’s How To Get Your Ramadan Reps In

Do you feel like every time Ramadan comes around, your efforts at the gym are wasted because you will be fasting for a whole month?

When you puasa, there’s obviously going to be a drop in energy levels, not to mention some changes in your nutrition intake as well.

Let’s not forget about the changes in schedule as well. After iftar (breaking fast), most of you will be headed to the mosque for tarawih prayers which generally ends close to 9pm.

TRP interviewed a professional fitness trainer, who is Muslim himself, and asked what would be the best practice for those wanting to maintain their fitness they’ve worked on all year long while performing their obligatory religious duties.

The most suitable time to work out depends on your goals

Image: iStock

Personal trainer and fitness coach Fadzilshar says that the best time to work out during the fasting month depends on the individual’s goals.

For those who are aiming for weight loss, training around one hour before breaking fast is ideal.

Meanwhile, those who want to build muscle should do their training after iftar or tarawih prayers as you would have replenished your body with enough nutrients and hydration by then.

How intense should your workouts be?

According to Fadzil, any sort of training before breaking fast should be done at moderate levels, with higher repetitions and controlled resistances. This basically means lift lighter weights than what you’re used to with more frequency.

If you’re going to the gym after breaking fast or after tarawih, Fadzil says you can proceed with your usual level of intensity, as long as you have sufficient energy levels.

This brings us to the next important topic: nutrition and energy.

Prioritise clean protein for recovery and hydrate well

Image: iStock

If you’re not vegetarian, consuming high quality sources of protein such as chicken, fish or beef is important for maintaining muscle mass.

Fadzil also advised hydrating yourself well between the time you break your fast and sahur.

Pro tip from coach Fadzil: Add a pinch of mineral salt to your water during iftar and sahur to get a boost of electrolytes which will help maintain hydration levels in your body.

For vegetarians, there are actually plenty of plant protein sources to help you retain muscle mass.

Soy products such as tofu and tempeh have up to 44 grams of protein, while legumes like lentils and chickpeas are also packed with the building blocks for muscles.

If you’re not vegan, eggs are the most versatile food ingredient that can help you meet your protein needs.

Make some changes to your lifestyle to feel better during your workout

Fadzil advises everyone to make a few changes to their lifestyle in order to make the most out of their gym sessions, especially during Ramadan.

“Ramadan is the best time to develop new disciplines. Cut down on sugar and processed foods, practice portion control during buka puasa, and either reduce or stop smoking completely if you can,” he said, adding that consistency in exercising even with adjustments to intensity will assist in maintaining health and fitness throughout the fasting month.

Fadzil says smoking is a significant negative factor in fitness and health, and urges everyone to cut down or stop immediately if possible. Image: iStock

To close the interview, Fadzil stressed that Ramadan is not a hindrance to remain physically active, but a good opportunity to reset one’s lifestyle towards a more healthy and disciplined direction.

With more than 18 years of experience in the fitness industry, Fadzil has worked as Head of Fitness, Fitness Manager, and Master Trainer at several leading gyms in Malaysia.

He is accredited with a Certified Functional Training certificate (ACE certified) from the Fitness Professional Training & Development Center in Malaysia (FITM) and a National Coaching certificate (level 1) from the National Coaching Academy.

Throughout his career, Fadzil has trained hundreds of clients in body transformation, strength building, and physical performance development through a systematic and science-based approach.

Ramadan is not an excuse to stop training. It’s an opportunity to build discipline, strengthen our mental health and reset our lifestyle. Consistent training, a controlled diet, and the right intentions will ensure that we will come out of Ramadan stronger instead of weaker. Coach Fadzil

