Scared, Lost, & Alone: How The Community Helped Bring Missing Dog Spooked By Fireworks Home

On 25 February, Threads user @aaron_jiujiteiro’s dog, named Thermes, was on a night walk when loud fireworks went off around 2am at Bandar Utama 4. The scared dog took off running and did not get home.

Aaron was worried sick because he couldn’t find his dog for days, and was hospitalised the next day due to elevated blood pressure. Whenever it rained or when fireworks went off again, he was worried his dog was scared and hungry.

Determined to get his dog back, he sought help from the public. He described Thermes as a gentle rescued mongrel with a light brown coat that’s afraid of strangers. He offered a RM500 reward to anyone who could locate his dog.

Fortunately, the public was eager and ready to help. Thermes was allegedly spotted in several places nearby. On Day 3, the security guard in the neighbourhood said they saw the dog running past, but it did not attempt to enter the neighbourhood.

Aaron suspected that his dog was trying to find his way home. He kept searching for the dog from 8am to 9am and 10pm to 11.30pm to no avail.

Luckily, on 28 February, the dog was found by a stranger a few houses from the entrance of Bandar Utama 3/7.

Thermes is safe at home

Aaron shared a video of Thermes, safe and sound at home, slowly exploring the porch alongside another dog. In another post, Aaron said he has prepared a big feast for Thermes and will get more dog treats soon.

He thanked everyone for helping to look for his lost dog by sharing his posts and for their prayers. Netizens also shared their relief that Thermes the dog was finally home.

Some Threads users advised Aaron to place an AirTag on his dogs so he could track them easily next time. Aaron replied that he was already browsing for AirTags for his dogs.

Fireworks are losing its charm

Fireworks were once a beloved tradition, but for many, they have become a growing nuisance. Many people, especially those with young children or pets, have complained about loud fireworks going off late at night.

The loud bursts scare both children and pets, and even make it hard for the elderly and sick who are trying to rest.

Inconsistent rules and enforcement regarding fireworks have only compounded the frustration for people affected by the noise.

