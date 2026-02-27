When Your Dinner Check Comes With A Whisky Shopping List

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Picture this: you’re trying to decide between the Peking duck and dim sum when you notice you can also grab a RM500 bottle of whisky to go with your meal—or just to take home.

Welcome to dining in 2026, where your restaurant has become part liquor store.

This is the reality at premier dining chain Grand Imperial Restaurant, where a new partnership with Single & Available Malaysia has turned the corner table into something resembling a very upscale duty-free shop, starting with its Bangsar outlet.

The concept is straightforward enough to make you wonder why no one thought of it sooner: a dedicated whisky kiosk nestled inside the restaurant, where diners can browse over eighty premium spirits while waiting for their wontons to arrive. It’s retail therapy meets dim sum therapy, and frankly, it makes a certain kind of sense.

Joshua Wong, the executive director of Grand Imperial Group, puts it simply: “Fine food and great drinks go hand in hand.”

What he doesn’t mention is how this setup transforms the traditional restaurant experience into something closer to a treasure hunt.

You might arrive planning to order the usual suspects—maybe some har gow, definitely the roast duck—but leave with a bottle of Springbank 18 that caught your eye between courses.

The elegant dining room at Grand Imperial Restaurant in Bangsar, where traditional red lanterns and contemporary design create an upscale atmosphere for both dim sum and serious whisky shopping. With its spacious layout and refined ambience, it’s the kind of establishment that makes lingering over dinner—and browsing premium spirits—feel like a natural part of the evening’s entertainment. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A delicate har gow (shrimp dumpling) sits in its traditional red serving dish alongside soy sauce and fresh coriander at Grand Imperial Restaurant—the kind of expertly crafted dim sum that makes lingering over lunch feel justified, especially when there’s a curated selection of premium whisky to browse between courses. It’s the perfect example of how this dining-retail hybrid works: exceptional food that encourages you to stay long enough to discover your next bottle purchase.

The Art of Impulse Buying, Elevated

The whisky selection reads like an enthusiast’s dream list. There’s the Arran 10 Year Old, made with barley grown practically next door to the distillery—a rarity these days.

The Springbank 18 offers “maritime and mineralic notes,” the kind of tasting note that makes perfect sense after you’ve tried it and sounds like pretentious nonsense before.

Then there’s the Glenfarclas 25, fresh off winning “World Best Speyside Whisky” in 2026, with notes of “old leather, tobacco, and oak”—basically a gentleman’s club in liquid form.

What’s clever is the honest pricing: instead of inflated restaurant markups, you pay regular retail prices.

The selection extends beyond Scotch to premium Chinese baijius like Kweichow Moutai and WuLiangYe—spirits that command the same reverence (and eye-watering prices) in China that aged whisky does in the West.

It’s the kind of transparent approach that makes dropping serious money on bottles feel slightly less painful.

Lap mei fan (Chinese preserved meat rice) served at Grand Imperial Restaurant, featuring glossy slices of Chinese sausage and preserved pork belly alongside crisp bok choy—ready to be mixed with steamed rice to complete this traditional Cantonese comfort dish. It’s the kind of elaborate Chinese cuisine that, according to the restaurant, pairs surprisingly well with a serious single malt from their whisky selection. (Pix: Fernando Fong)



A bottle of Springbank 18-year-old Campbeltown Single Malt Scotch Whisky, one of the premium spirits available for purchase at Grand Imperial Restaurant through their partnership with Single & Available Malaysia. At 46% ABV, this aged whisky represents the kind of serious single malt that diners can now browse and buy alongside their Chinese cuisine—turning dinner out into an opportunity to expand their home bar collection.

Old-School Evening, New-School Concept

Shareen Yew, founder of Single & Available, describes it as “removing barriers” by bringing retail into a trusted dining spot with fair pricing and convenience—a refreshingly straightforward way to say they’re making good whisky easier to buy, even if it’s still expensive.

The timing works perfectly for this hybrid concept; we’ve watched bookstores serve wine and coffee shops sell records, so a restaurant with a whisky shop feels like the natural next step.

There’s something charmingly old-school about the whole thing, harking back to when dinner out was an event where you’d spend the entire evening in one place.

In our grab-and-go world, the idea of lingering long enough to browse spirits while waiting for your dim sum feels almost luxurious.

Whether other restaurants will copy this idea is anyone’s guess.

For now, it’s a different way to spend an evening: you can eat, shop, drink and let someone else clean up the mess.

Yew (left) and Wong shake hands at the Grand Imperial Restaurant outlet in Bangsar, sealing their partnership that brings premium whisky retail directly into the dining experience. Behind them, shelves lined with over eighty bottles of premium spirits showcase the collaboration that’s turning dinner out into a unique shopping opportunity. (Pix: Fernando Fong)



A bottle of Glenfarclas 25-year-old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky, complete with its World Whiskies Awards winner badge, represents the calibre of premium spirits available through Single & Available’s partnership with Grand Imperial Restaurant. At 43% ABV, this award-winning quarter-century aged whisky exemplifies the “serious single malts” that diners can now browse and purchase alongside their Chinese cuisine—proving that some of the best shopping happens when you’re already settled in for the evening. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

READ MORE: The Spirit Whisperer: How a Former Teacher Built Malaysia’s Most Personable Whisky Haven

READ MORE: A New Chapter In Malaysian Whisky Culture: Compass Box’s Core Collection Makes Its Mark

READ MORE: Balthazar’s Finest: An Evening Of French Excellence With Sommelier Sylvier Tee

READ MORE: Kilchoman’s Farm-to-Glass Whisky: A New Batch Strength Expression Arrives In Malaysia

READ MORE: Whisky Wanderlust: A Sensory Journey Through Scotland With Douglas Laing’s Remarkable Regional Malts

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.