This Is Your Sign To Travel More (And Pay Less) With Trip.com’s 3.3 Mega Sale

Mark your calendars! Trip.com Malaysia is back with its highly anticipated 3.3 Mega Sale, taking place from 3 to 6 March.

Whether you’re an adventure seeker, a meticulous planner, a solo traveller, or on the hunt for epic deals, these limited-time promotions are sure to help you travel more for less!

Take-off to Your Next Getaway

Get ready for four full days of exciting travel deals, from midnight promo code drops to exclusive discounts, flash sales, 1-for-1 deals, and more!

This year’s 3.3 Mega Sale highlights include:

Daily midnight promo code drops worth up to RM300 off across flights, hotels, and attractions bookings

Exclusive all-in return fares from RM399 to popular destinations, including Bangkok, Tokyo, and Perth

Luxury hotel room stays starting from only RM99, including at the M Resort & Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Palais de Chine Hotel in Taipei, and Grande Centre Point Sukhumvit 55 in Bangkok

Incredible deals on attraction tickets, such as Buy 1 Get 1 Free tickets to popular theme parks like Sunway Lagoon Theme Park, Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park, and Sun World Ba Na Hills in Vietnam, up to 50% off on tickets to Shanghai Disney Resort, Universal Beijing Resort, and more

, such as Buy 1 Get 1 Free tickets to popular theme parks like Sunway Lagoon Theme Park, Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park, and Sun World Ba Na Hills in Vietnam, up to 50% off on tickets to Shanghai Disney Resort, Universal Beijing Resort, and more Up to 50% off on car rental bookings across Malaysia, Australia, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and more destinations worldwide

Ready, Set, Travel

All deals go live at select times throughout the campaign, so check out the calendar and set your alarms to ensure you don’t miss out!

For full details, visit this website.

Terms and conditions apply. All promotional offers are available on a first-come, first-served basis within the specified period and while stocks last.

