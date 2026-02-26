Score Up To 15% Off GL Play’s SplashMania, FunPark, Paya Indah Wetlands & Discovery Park When You Book At Trip.com Kiosks

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Trip.com and GL Play recently signed a milestone Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen their strategic collaboration, with a shared goal of driving visitor demand and enhancing guest experiences across some of Malaysia’s premier theme parks.

The expanded partnership will combine Trip.com Group’s global and regional reach, digital travel ecosystem, and data-driven marketing capabilities with GL Play’s award-winning portfolio of leisure destinations.

Focusing on GL Play’s flagship attractions, including SplashMania Waterpark, Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands, Discovery Park, and FunPark, the collaboration aims to raise the profile of these attractions among domestic and international travellers, particularly across the Asia market.

In addition, Trip.com Group and GL Play are working closely to enhance the end-to-end customer journey at the parks by offering multi-language support and multiple payment options.

This collaboration ensures a seamless and convenient experience from ticket purchase through to park entry, leveraging the existing self-service Trip.com ticketing kiosks available at park entrances.

Planned initiatives also include enhancements to the kiosks to offer new ticket options, such as priority lane access at select rides, helping visitors maximise their time and enjoyment at the parks.

To support these efforts, the MoU also sets the stage for greater system connectivity between Trip.com Group and GL Play. This marks GL Play’s first-ever direct API integration with an online travel agency (OTA), enabling more seamless ticketing, diversified product offerings, and improved booking convenience for travellers.

Attractions are playing an increasingly important role in how travellers plan their trips, as demand for immersive and entertainment-led experiences continue to grow. Based on our data, theme parks were ranked among the top attractions booked by travellers worldwide for the first quarter of 2026. Through this partnership with GL Play, we’re excited to make it easier than ever for travellers across Asia and beyond to plan, discover and enjoy some of Malaysia’s most distinctive attractions. Trip.com Group General Manager of International Attractions & Tours Business Development, Chase Liu.

With Visit Malaysia Year 2026 and Visit Selangor 2026 underway, the partnership aligns with both national and state ambitions to increase tourist arrivals and showcase diverse tourism offerings on the global stage.

As GL Play’s flagship attractions are key tourism drivers within the state, this collaboration underscores a shared commitment to positioning Selangor as a world-class destination for international travellers.

This strengthened collaboration allows us to deliver more efficient, innovative, and streamlined experiences to our visitors. By working closely with Trip.com Group, we’re focused on drawing more local and international guests to our parks, while further raising Malaysia’s position as a world-class leisure destination. Gamuda Land Senior General Manager, Leisure & Hospitality, Liong Ve Lyn.

Commemorating the expanded strategic partnership, customers who purchase tickets via the Trip.com self-service kiosks at SplashMania will enjoy an additional 10% off at SplashMania’s retail shop—Maniacs Closet—as well as 15% off at FunPark, Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands and Discovery Park.

This limited-time promotion will run until December 31, 2026. T&Cs apply. For more information, visit trip.com or glplay.com.my.

