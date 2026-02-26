From Raya Markets To Art Galleries: Your End-February Weekend Guide

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With just a few days left in February before a new month begins, let’s make the most of your weekend. Explore the newly refurbished galleries at Carcosa Seri Negara or learn how to develop film at Kanta Darkroom, and leave with memories well made.

Here are some events to check out over the weekend.

Galeri Seri Negara | Open Daily | Carcosa Seri Negara | 10am-5pm | Ticketed entry

Carcosa Seri Negara has reimagined its two-storey gallery spaces, inviting guests to explore and uncover the rich history of both the building and the nation. The building was previously a guesthouse for British administrators and had several names in its past. It was first known as the Government House, then the King’s House, followed by Istana Tetamu, before finally being known as Seri Negara. Visits are split into one-hour slots, so if you’re interested in seeing the place, remember to make your bookings online here.

Semua Raya Market | 26 Feb-1 Mar | Semua House | 3pm-12am | Free public event

Get all your shopping done at the Semua Raya Market. Here, you’ll find local lifestyle brands like Borneo Pearls and Malaya Perfume, and FnB brands like Marejuice by Aienabatrissa and Enf Of Day Coffee by Awazaharie.

Raya Vibes Only | 27 Feb-1 Mar | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Raya Vibes Only is a curated Raya experience celebrating culture, craftsmanship, and community. Check out various local brands offering fashionable items and trinkets, handicrafts, and more. There are also spots to play traditional games, enjoy live performances, and hadrah and acoustic sessions.

Balik Kampung Market | 27 Feb-1 Mar | REXKL | 12pm-10pm | Free public event

Look for your best Raya outfits or gifts at the Balik Kampung Market. Of course, there’ll be stalls with delicious food and drinks too.

Near-Depth Experience | Until 8 March | Galeri Filamen, GMBB | 11am-8pm | Free public event

Galeri Filamen presents Near-Depth Experience, a solo exhibition by Cerikapak. The exhibition explores the anaglyphic (red-cyan) technique as a medium for audiovisual interaction. Cerikapak creates layered visuals that shift and distort in response to sound, movement, and spatial presence.

Small Fixes | 28 Feb | FRIENDS Craft Coop, PJ | 10am-6pm

The Coop members are volunteering to provide free simple furniture repairs, patch up clothes, shoe repairs, and more. Repair Cafe KL will also be there to teach participants how to fix their items, while The Polished Edge and Mr. Mad are professionals with standard pricing rates.

Kura’s Kuiz | 28 Feb | Kura’s Krafts | 3pm | RM10/player

Test what random knowledge you know by joining Kura’s Kuiz this Saturday. You might win some vouchers and drink coupons. You can join solo or bring a team of four with you. Don’t forget to register your spot!

Darkroom Workshop Series | 28 Feb & 1 Mar | Kanta Darkroom, GMBB | Ticketed event

Kanta Darkroom is hosting a Darkroom Workshop series that covers the know-how of film development. There are several tutorial classes and modules to choose from. If interested, scan the QR code in the Instagram post above to register.

Mini Exhibition | Until 12 April | Thinking On Box, GMBB | Free public event

Mini Exhibition showcases the work of START artists and is held in conjunction with Autism Acceptance Month. The artworks tell the stories and unique perspectives of talented neurodivergent artists.

