Pos Malaysia Launches Horse Series 2 Special Stamp Collection

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Pos Malaysia Berhad (Pos Malaysia), the national post and parcel service provider, unveils the Horse Series 2 Special Stamp Collection, a continuation of Malaysia’s longstanding appreciation for the many roles horses have played across culture, community, and sport.

This second instalment highlights three significant facets of Malaysia’s horse‐related heritage: Horseback Archery, Endurance Riding, and the Bajau Samah Horse, also known as the Paddy Pony (Kuda Padi), an iconic symbol deeply rooted in Sabah’s cultural landscape.

The release also comes at a timely moment as Malaysia welcomes the Year of the Horse, making this collection especially meaningful for collectors and enthusiasts celebrating the cultural symbolism of the horse during the festive season.

Image: Pos Malaysia

The collection features two beautifully illustrated stamp designs and a specially crafted miniature sheet enhanced with Spot UV finishing, which accentuates key visual elements with added texture and depth. The artworks portray the grace, versatility, and cultural importance of horses across sport, heritage, and community, making this series a compelling addition for philatelists and enthusiasts alike.

The Horse Series 2 Folder Set is priced at RM55.80 and includes a complete range of philatelic items: two stamp designs of RM0.50 and RM1.30 stamps, a miniature sheet, a First Day Cover bearing the stamps, another First Day Cover featuring the miniature sheet, and an exclusive folder produced specifically for this release. The curated selection offers a comprehensive and collectible presentation of the theme.

The Horse Series 2 stamps will be available for purchase starting 24 February 2026 at 90 Philatelic Bureaus nationwide, including 13 General Post Offices, as well as selected post offices and the Pos Malaysia online store here, while stocks last.

Stay connected with Pos Malaysia via its official website, or follow them on Facebook, X, Instagram, Tik Tok, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.