Hyundai Motor Malaysia Strengthens Ownership Journey With Expanded Aftersales Support, To Introduce Hyundai N In 2026

Hyundai Motor Malaysia (HMY) today shared its business outlook and strategic direction for 2026, with Smart Premium brand positioning, enhanced aftersales under myHyundaiCare and network expansion for a stronger end-to-end ownership experience.

The brand also announced that Hyundai N’s debut in Malaysia is in the plan for 2026 through the introduction of the IONIQ 5 N and IONIQ 6 N – marking a powerful new chapter in Hyundai’s performance offering.

2026 Business Outlook and Strategic Focus

Looking ahead, Hyundai outlined a clear roadmap for 2026 driven by sustainable growth, stronger customer touchpoints, and an elevated ownership experience. “This year, one of our core ambitions is to strengthen Hyundai as a Smart Premium brand. We want to be the smarter choice for customers seeking the perfect balance of practicality, reliability, comfort, innovation, modern design, and premium quality. Our cars embody all that yet are attainable,” shared Ms. Jahabarnisa Haja Mohideen, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor Malaysia.

Jahabarnisa Haja Mohideen, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor Malaysia.

To bring this vision to life, Hyundai will focus on expanding its network and enhancing the overall customer experience nationwide.

1. Network Expansion

Hyundai remains on track to achieve its target of 25 outlets nationwide by the end of 2026, including expanded coverage in East Malaysia. Currently operating 12 outlets, the brand signed LOIs with five new partners in 2025, and one earlier this year. This expansion will deliver greater accessibility and service coverage for customers across the country.

2. Enhancing the Ownership Experience through myHyundaiCare

Creating a holistic ownership journey remains a key priority under myHyundaiCare. Key initiatives include:

Lowering total ownership cost through revised service and maintenance support for current and older models.

Reduced hybrid battery costs, and simplified battery replacement where only affected modules are replaced instead of the full battery assembly.

Before service (free vehicle inspections) and festive service campaigns for safer travel.

A mobile technical support team to assist dealerships and customers in areas where there is a need.

Service clinics and owners’ workshops to build confidence and product knowledge.

Continued 8-year / 160,000 km warranty coverage

Safeguarding the value of Hyundai vehicles through the Hyundai Protection Plan, supported by insurance partners including Allianz, Berjaya Sompo, Etiqa General Takaful, Takaful Ikhlas, and Tokio Marine.

Improved parts availability through the parts distribution warehouse in Glenmarie, Shah Alam – especially for fast-moving parts with demand.

Product and Brand Preview for 2026

IONIQ 5 N

Hyundai continues to refresh its lineup to meet evolving customer needs.

Introduced the STARIA 10-seater in January with enhanced features to improve comfort and everyday usability for families, business owners, and active lifestyles.

The locally produced new TUCSON and all-new SANTA FE will be launched in Q2, reinforcing the brand’s long-term commitment to delivering greater value to customers in Malaysia.

Upcoming arrival of the Hyundai N – Hyundai’s high-performance brand. With the IONIQ 5 N and IONIQ 6 N set to make their debut in Malaysia, customers can look forward to an electrifying performance experience inspired by Hyundai’s motorsport heritage.

Hyundai will also expand its offerings with a new B-MPV, adding versatility to its growing line-up.

STARIA All-Star Referral Programme

Hyundai Motor Malaysia is also strengthening its relationship with customers through more meaningful engagement initiatives, starting with the STARIA All-Star Programme. This is a referral initiative that allows customers to share the Hyundai experience with friends and family while enjoying rewards.

Referrer receives RM500 in service credit.

New customers enjoy savings of RM1,500 on top of existing promotions.

The Hyundai STARIA was also named MPV ICE of the Year at the 2025 Malaysian Car of the Year Awards.

Eric Lee, President of Hyundai Motor Malaysia.

“More than anything, we are focused on building meaningful connections with our customers. Hyundai is here for the long-term, sentiasa di sisi anda,” said Mr Eric Lee, President of Hyundai Motor Malaysia.

With stronger foundations, an expanding network, and a growing ownership ecosystem, Hyundai remains committed to long-term investment and sustainable growth in Malaysia. The company will continue delivering products and experiences that offer greater value and confidence to Malaysian drivers.

For further information, please visit Hyundai’s official website here.

