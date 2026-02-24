Huawei Unveils Band 11 & MatePad 11.5 Standard Edition In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Huawei has unveiled two new devices created to elevate everyday lifestyle, productivity and wellness experiences, the HUAWEI Band 11 and the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 Standard Edition. Designed to fit seamlessly into modern routines, both devices offer meaningful upgrades that support how users move through their day, from staying on top of tasks and schedules to keeping track of personal well-being with greater ease.

Your Lifestyle and Wellness Companion

Building on the success of the HUAWEI Band 10, the HUAWEI Band 11 delivers a slimmer, lighter body and a larger, high-brightness display for glanceable information even in direct sunlight. It offers comprehensive wellness monitoring, including advanced sleep tracking, HRV analysis, emotional insights, intelligent cycle tracking, and proactive health alerts.

The HUAWEI Band 11 integrates seamlessly into everyday life. Its spring-inspired colours and minimalist design are perfect for checking notifications while queuing for Raya goodies, monitoring your heart rate during a morning jog, or getting subtle reminders to stretch while working from home. Users can personalise their experience with various watch faces, from Activity Rings for fitness tracking, Gallery faces for photos, to Pet-themed designs that bring a touch of fun to daily routines.

HUAWEI continues its innovation in convenience with E-wallet QR payment functionality, enabling secure Touch ‘n Go payments directly from the wrist, ideal for last-minute Raya shopping, dining with friends, or paying for festive treats on the go.

Huawei Band 11 Series.

Productivity and Creativity at Your Fingertips

Joining the MatePad family, the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 Standard Edition is an all-in-one companion for work, study, and creative pursuits. Its 11.5-inch HUAWEI FullView Display with 2.5K HD resolution delivers vibrant visuals, perfect for video calls with family during Raya, sketching greeting cards, streaming festive shows, or taking notes during online classes.

Equipped with PC-level WPS Office 3.0, HUAWEI M-Pencil 3rd Generation, HUAWEI Notes, GoPaint, multi-window functionality, quad-speaker audio with Histen 9.0, and a 10,100 mAh battery with 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, the HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 Standard Edition keeps users productive and entertained all day. Whether reviewing presentations with colleagues, planning festive recipes while watching tutorial videos, or doodling creative designs, the MatePad adapts to every lifestyle moment.

Together, these devices reflect HUAWEI’s commitment to combining technology, wellness, and creativity, helping Malaysians stay connected, active, and expressive this festive season – from morning routines to Raya celebrations and everything in between.

Huawei MatePad 11.5 Standard Edition.

