Still Time To Gallop Into Carlsberg’s CNY Cash Bonanza

Look, we get it. Chinese New Year 2026 is winding down, your wallet’s lighter than a feather after all that angpow distribution, and you’re probably wondering if there’s still time to claw back some of that festive spending.

Well, here’s some good news that doesn’t involve asking your relatives for money back.

Carlsberg’s Year of the Horse celebration is still galloping strong until 28 February, which means you’ve got exactly six days left to potentially win back some serious cash.

And we’re talking real money here – not just “buy one get one free” coupons.

RM288K Up for Grabs (No, That’s Not a Typo)

Here’s the deal: Carlsberg’s throwing around RM288,888 in their 99 Speedmart promotion alone.

Every week until the 28th, eleven people are walking away with RM1,788 angpows (which, let’s be honest, probably covers what you gave out to your nephews and nieces).

Another 168 winners snag RM99 each week – not life-changing, but hey, that’s groceries sorted.

The beauty of this whole thing? You literally just need to buy Carlsberg products at 99 Speedmart.

No complicated mechanics, no scanning QR codes until your phone dies, just good old-fashioned “buy beer, maybe win money.”

For the Social Drinkers Still Standing

If you’re one of those people still making the rounds to relatives’ houses (or recovering from them), Carlsberg’s got another angle.

Grab three bottles of their Danish Pilsner, Smooth Draught, Connor’s, or Sapporo at food courts or restaurants, and you’ll score limited-edition playing cards plus a shot at winning RM3,888 weekly (eight winners) or RM178 (88 winners weekly).

The pub and bar crowd isn’t forgotten either: spend RM68 on Carlsberg brands for one contest entry, or go for 1664, Connor’s, Sapporo, or Somersby for double entries.

Basically, your post-CNY drinking sessions could actually pay for themselves.

Even your random 7-Eleven or convenience store runs count.

Drop RM20 at participating stores, and you immediately get RM5 Touch ‘n Go credit – that’s a 25% instant return, which is better than most investments right now.

Plus, you’re in the running for an iPhone 17 Pro – because why not aim high?

The Reality Check

Let’s be real – most of us won’t win the big prizes.

But with six days left and multiple ways to enter, the odds aren’t terrible for the smaller wins.

And if you’re already buying beer anyway (which, post-CNY family gatherings, you probably are), might as well make it count.

The whole campaign wraps up this coming Saturday (28 February), so if you’re planning any final CNY celebrations or just need to stock up for the weekend, now’s the time.

Just remember their fine print: non-Muslims aged 21 and above only, and #CELEBRATERESPONSIBLY.

And seriously – if you drink, don’t drive. No contest prize is worth risking lives, including your own.

For contest details and participating outlets, check @CarlsbergMY or visit bestwithcarlsberg.my.

