12 CNY Videos That Show Why The Celebration Isn’t About Perfection

Are you all ready for the Chinese New Year celebrations? If you’re feeling overwhelmed with the preparations, take a breath and remember that the heart of the celebration isn’t in the elaborate decor or perfectly planned visits, but in the time spent with family.

We’ve rounded up 12 CNY videos that remind us, at its core, what the festive season is truly about.

1. Grab | Wait… Whose CNY Ad Is This?

Grab’s “Wait… Whose CNY Ad Is This?” is the first multi-brand film in Malaysia that keeps you guessing right alongside its characters about the true message in the video. The production brings together household names such as Vinda, Jasmine Rice, Etika, KyoChon, Oriental Kopi, and Subway, making it a collaborative celebration of the festive season.

Unlike the usual festive ads, the short video starts simple and then pulls you in different directions. The message is clear: Huatever you want, Grab got!

2. Mr DIY | The Family Trial 2: Storm of Reunion

Mr DIY’s festive web film for the Year of the Horse, titled “The Family Trial 2: Storm of Reunion,” is a warm and light-hearted comedy that celebrates family, reconciliation, and the quiet sacrifices that bring loved ones closer together. It’s a sequel to Mr DIY’s 2025 web film, The Family Trial, which starred the late Benz Hui, a veteran Hong Kong actor.

Award-winning Hong Kong TVB actor Kenneth Ma Kwok-ming headlines The Family Trial 2 as one of the brothers caught in a family dispute. The argument between two brothers is set in an ancient courtroom inspired by the legendary Justice Pao.

After a dramatic court ending, the story then transitions into a modern-day setting and reveals the deeper truth beneath the accusations that pitted siblings against each other.

Through witty exchanges and humorous arguments, the film touched on familiar family conflicts, misunderstandings, and the importance of understanding and forgiveness.

The Family Trial 2: Storm of Reunion showed that families may not get along all the time, but some empathy, communication, and love for each other go a long way.

In less than three days of the video’s release, it has been viewed over 5 million times across Mr DIY’s social media channels.

3. Spritzer | Unstoppable Love

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C8xtYStBsIg

In Spritzer’s ”Unstoppable Love”, a young couple faces pressure from family members during a family reunion. Joseph tries to do the best for his wife, Dior, but he keeps messing up and embarrassing them in front of everyone.

Their tension triggered a time-travel adventure through their past lives, showing how patience and sincere love help foster understanding and bring families closer across generations.

4. Maybank | Blessings All Around

Every Chinese New Year, families exchange greetings and wishes for more fortune and wealth.

Maybank’s short film ”Blessings All Around” is a timely reminder that our greatest wealth is already right in front of us. We must cherish our truest blessings and hold them close this Chinese New Year.

5. Taylor’s University | Speaking Hands

In Taylor’s University’s ‘’Speaking Hands’’, the story challenges us to reconsider what it truly means to be heard. Hong Wei, a young boy with hearing impairment, shares his love for communicating with others despite not being able to do so verbally.

Fortunately, he’s able to converse better now that there’s an app which translates sign language into words, allowing the people around him to understand what he’s saying.

The inspiration for this video came from Taylor’s Impact Labs who came up with TALKBIM, a mobile app focused on real-time translation of Bahasa Isyarat Malaysia into text. To learn more about this initiative, head over to the official website here.

6. Watsons | Happy Beautiful Year

Watson’s OG family is back with their ”Happy Beautiful Year” shenanigans during a family reunion!

As soon as both families were in the same room, Ah Jie and Ah Mui’s families started to compare and try to one-up each other. Ah Jie and Ah Mui put an end to the rivalry by reminding everyone that they have their own strengths, and unity in diversity is what makes the family whole.

Maria Cordero and Julie Chew play sisters Ah Mui and Ah Jie while the rest of the family is brought to life by Phei Yong, Amber Chia, Jinnyboy, Han Xiiao Aii, Jestinna Kuan, Ms Kuan, Perry Kuan, Jobroseph, Sai, Billie Chong, and Unik.

7. Marrybrown | Crafted With Love

Marrybrown’s ”Crafted With Love” celebrates the quiet love and care from our loved ones that are sometimes hidden in the traditions we keep.

In this story, a grandmother has a knack for the art of paper cutting. With a pair of scissors, she can create intricate crafts, and she leaves one for her granddaughter as a symbol of her love and blessings.

Like most youths, the girl didn’t think much of her grandmother’s efforts until she realised why her grandmother kept crafting.

The short film also reminds us all how true prosperity is the legacy we pass on.

8. Emart | A Tin of Memories

These days, families don’t follow the pantang strictly anymore. In this story, a young boy got short with his grandmother for being so strict on the rules. He eventually realised that these age-old pantang-larang are a way family members keep each other safe and sound. The pantang-larang we know are borne out of love and care for one another.

9. RHB Group | Dignity

RHB’s short film ”Dignity” is a reminder that dignity and self-worth can lift us above the harshest circumstances, paving the way for progress.

Three seamstresses, Kak Aini, Meru, and Ah Mei, stayed back late one night to rush one final order after making sure their boss did not miss her family reunion dinner.

It turned out the secret project wasn’t for a customer but for someone who had given them everything.

Inspired by the symbolism of a lotus flower, which rises untainted from muddy waters, the short film tells the story of Komuniti Tukang Jahit (KTJ) and how the enterprise has quietly helped many women piece their lives together again.

10. Knife | Always Be There

Knife’s short film ”Always Be There” will resonate with those who are celebrating their last reunion meal with their immediate family before moving out and starting a family of their own.

The heartwarming film shows how we’ll miss our family despite the occasional disagreement and the importance of cherishing each little moment together.

Knife also drums in the message that it’ll always be there for your family moments, bringing More Aroma, More Taste to every meal. As the saying goes, food has a way of bringing everyone together.

11. BigPOS | Still At The Shop

BigPOS’s ”Still At The Shop” is an unexpectedly touching short film showing how new technology can help bridge the gap between families, and no one is too old to learn new things.

Deep in the heart of Pahang, near Sungai Lembing, an uncle has been running a sundry shop for 44 years and counting. His shop is not only a place where the community buys goods but also a place to catch up and have tea with friends.

With age catching up, his worried daughter decided that it’s time for a little upgrade in his shop, and he gradually embraces a new way to work.

12. Magnum 4D | Golden Blessings

Magnum 4D’s ”Golden Blessings” is an adorable story about the Chinese New Year as seen through the ‘’eyes’’ of two Mandarin oranges.

In Chinese culture, the giving of mandarin oranges (kam) symbolises the sharing of goodwill and prosperity. In the video, a young girl was adamant to keep a pair of her favourite oranges but was forced to give them away.

Over time, the shared oranges – representing goodwill – return to her, symbolising how blessings come back multiplied when shared with others.

