1 Million GrabCoins Could Be Yours This CNY — Here’s How!

Okay, so picture this… you’re picking up groceries, snagging a new speaker, or hunting for some cute Chinese New Year outfits… and suddenly, your little shopping spree turns you into a GrabCoins millionaire.

Sounds like a dream? Well, this festive season, Grab is making it real!

From 19 January to 15 February, Grab is giving users the chance to win 1 million GrabCoins with its PayLater campaign. And the mechanics are super simple:

Every RM200 spent in a single PayLater by Grab transaction—whether online or in-store—earns you one entry into the weekly GrabCoins Millionaire draw.

Two winners will be picked each week. The 8,888th and 18,888th entries will each snag 1 million GrabCoins. Very ong, maa!

And the best part? You don’t have to splurge wildly to grab your chance at winning. So to help inspire you, we’ve listed out some fun ways to spend smart this CNY to get your entries in:

Groceries: Stock up for the festive feasts! Head to Isetan Kuala Lumpur and grab all your CNY treats. Every RM200 purchase brings you closer to that million-GrabCoins dream.

Gadgets: Blast your favourite tunes at your CNY gathering with a JBL GO 4 Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker from All IT Hypermarket. Or keep your home safe while you’re away on that balik kampung trip with a Xiaomi Smart Camera C300 from Senheng.

Fashion: Treat your feet to some new kicks, like the Adidas Takewando Lace Sneakers from Foot Locker. Or maybe dazzle someone special (or yourself) with the Silvère 925 Silver Golden Cherry Stud Earrings from SK Jewellery.

Health & Beauty: Switch up your festive glow with M.A.C Retro Matte Lipstick or pamper your skin with Rose Brightening and Cica Calming Moisture Masks from Lumi Beauty. Because nothing says “CNY ready” like a radiant look!

Home & Living: Upgrade your home office with the AIRFLEX Ergochair from TT Racing Malaysia. Or give your fur babies some festive love with the N-COOL Dome Pet Bed from Nitori.

Travel & Services: Plan a getaway after the CNY madness via Fly Fairly cuz a little adventure goes a long way, and yes, it counts towards entries too!

Oh, and don’t forget! Whether it’s online or in-store, all your purchases count as long as you pay with PayLater by Grab.

And because it’s PayLater, you’ve got options to pay everything next month, or split it into 4, 8, or 12 instalments. Easy peasy, right?

And here’s a little extra tip for you: some merchants are giving RM38 off when you spend RM200 or more using the promo code PLCNY38. The promo is valid from 19 January to 22 February, so you’ll enjoy extra savings and a shot at entering the weekly GrabCoins Millionaire draw. Check out the full list of participating brands here.

So, what are you waiting for? Shop smart, rack up your entries, and maybe this CNY, you’ll be celebrating with 1 MILLION GrabCoins in your pocket. Terms and conditions apply, so make sure to check out all the deets here.

