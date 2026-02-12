[Photos] Sammi Cheng’s Malaysian Fans Go Wild: “You’re So Pretty!”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sammi Cheng made a whirlwind trip to Malaysia this week, bringing the house down at Pavilion KL for her new Chinese New Year film “Night King.”

Even on a weekday afternoon, hardcore fans packed the mall with support banners, screaming their lungs out the moment their idol appeared at the meet-the-fans session after a press conference earlier the same day.

When fans started shouting “You’re so pretty!” and “So pretty!” in Cantonese, Cheng couldn’t stop giggling and even struck a pose with her signature orchid finger gesture.

It’s been a decade since the Cantopop star last visited Malaysia, and she admitted she missed the fans’ incredible energy most of all.

Malaysians have long known her for her hit songs, but filming her 2000 romantic comedy “Summer Holiday” at Pulau Redang in Terengganu alongside Taiwan star Richie Ren, Malaysia’s own Ah Niu (Tan Kheng Seong), and Michael Wong from Michael & Victor fame was like icing on the cake for local fans.

Malaysian audiences also fondly remember her pairing with comedy king Stephen Chow in the 1998 Chinese New Year hit “The Lucky Guy,” where she played Candy Yip Yuk Fun opposite Chow’s memorable “Ho Kam Sui@Egg Tart Prince” character – a film that resonated strongly with Malaysian fans who have always been devoted followers of Chow’s comedy genius.

Cheng (second from right) leads the “Night King” cast as they take the stage at Pavilion KL’s festively decorated atrium. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

The massive crowd fills multiple levels of the shopping mall, with fans packed from the ground floor to the upper galleries. Media and VIP guests get front-row access on the red carpet. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Thousands of fans fill the mall’s central court, creating a sea of people, showcasing the incredible turnout for Cheng’s rare Malaysian appearance. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Love Can Conquer All, Says Sammi

In “Night King,” Cheng reunites with prominent Hong Kong actor and stand-up comedian Dayo Wong Tze Wah for the first time since 2014’s “Temporary Family (臨時同居),” playing nightclub CEO “Sister V” opposite his “Brother Fun” – they’re exes with serious unfinished business.

Set in 2012, the film follows the once-glamorous Club EJ as it faces a hostile takeover, forcing club manager Foon and his ruthless, ex-wife CEO Sister V to unite against a conspiracy led by a major conglomerate in a final battle to save their nightlife empire.

The most memorable scene is a rooftop heart-to-heart in which they debate the saying “couples can share hardships but not wealth.”

Speaking at the press conference, Cheng said she’s not buying it: “If two people love deeply enough, they can transcend that theory.”

She describes finding another woman’s earring at her ex’s place as a moment of pure jealousy and heartbreak, admitting “Sister V has an unforgettable love for this man.”

Cheng (second from left) poses with the cast of “Night King” at the Malaysian press conference, including director Jack Ng Wai Lun (second from right) and Malaysian actresses Fish Liew Chi Yu (right) and Miko Wong Jie Kee (left). (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Cheng shares a lighthearted moment as Wong looks on during the press conference ahead of their fan meet session at Pavilion KL. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Fans pack Pavilion KL with phones and cameras raised high, desperately trying to catch a glimpse of Cheng during her meet-and-greet session. The crowd’s excitement was palpable as they screamed “You’re so pretty!” in Cantonese, many holding up banners in support and recording every moment of their idol’s first Malaysian appearance in a decade. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Director’s Brutal Editing Process

Director Ng said he had to make some painful cuts, trimming the film from nearly 4 hours down to just over 2 hours.

“You know how much I had to cut?” he groaned, using Hong Kong slang about being in colourful pain from all the editing.

Ng is a Hong Kong screenwriter and director best known for the 2023 blockbuster legal drama A Guilty Conscience (毒舌大狀), which also stars Wong and Liew.

The original team reunited for this star-studded nightclub drama, with Ng hoping to beat his previous film’s box office numbers.

Liew said she literally screamed when she read the script and discovered her intimate scenes with Wong, likening her reaction to the viral “groundhog scream” meme.

Golden Moment for Local Stars

The Malaysian visit became especially emotional when Ng publicly congratulated Liew on her Hong Kong Film Awards Best Actress nomination.

Cheng immediately gave her a warm hug, with Liew playfully demanding “Hold me tighter!” before Cheng got the entire crowd to chant congratulations.

The film hits Malaysian cinemas on Chinese New Year’s Eve with an uncut version, promising all the steamy nightclub drama intact – including what the director calls “cigarette sharing” scenes that hint at serious romantic tension.

The cast also features Malaysian actress and model Miko Wong Jie Kee, known for her work as a print model and showgirl who’s praised for her resemblance to fellow Malaysian actress Lin Min Chen.

Wong, who grew up in KL, has a significant online presence, with over 1 million followers on Instagram, where she shares insights into her life, travel, and food experiences, not least running in the Sky Race at Merdeka 118 last year.

In “Night King,” Wong plays Mickey, a talented and “smart” helper brought in from Tokyo to work at the nightclub.

Her character is described as “strong foreign aid” by her colleagues in this 2026 Chinese New Year comedy that promises to deliver both laughs and sultry nightclub drama to Malaysian audiences.

Wong waves to the media as she arrives for the “Night King” press conference, wearing an elegant, traditional Chinese-inspired sleeveless top with a mandarin collar and decorative buttons, her signature bright smile lighting up the venue. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Wong poses thoughtfully during the “Night King” press conference, the warm golden lighting creating an intimate atmosphere as she fields questions from the media about her role in the highly anticipated Chinese New Year film. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Wong flashes a bright smile during the “Night King” press conference (left) and gives an enthusiastic thumbs-up while wearing her race gear at the Sky Race, showcasing the energetic personality that has earned her over 1 million Instagram followers (right). (Pix: Fernando Fong)

READ MORE: Sammi Cheng Is Heading To KL — And She’s Bringing The Party

READ MORE: The Last Dance: A Hong Kong Film That Hits Close To Home for Malaysian Families

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.