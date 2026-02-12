Not All Family Trips Are Chaotic! This One Gave Us Scenic Views, Good Food & Zero Stress

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Some of the best family memories don’t come from big, once-a-year holidays. They come from the in-between moments — muddy shoes, tired legs, shared snacks at R&R stops, and laughing at things that didn’t go quite according to plan.

That’s why family adventures matter. Not just for bonding, but for building resilience too — physically and mentally. For kids, it’s learning to try something new. For parents, it’s learning to slow down and enjoy the ride (jam-free, ideally).

And here’s the good news: you don’t need to fly overseas or plan months ahead. One of the easiest, repeatable family adventures is right here, connected by the PLUS Highway.

Timing is everything.

(TRP)

If you’ve ever travelled during peak Raya or any festive season, you already know — long jams, long queues, restless kids, everyone slightly hangry.

That’s why off-peak trips are elite-tier parenting. Travel before or after the festive seasons, when the roads are calmer and the journey itself becomes part of the fun.

Start the day with a little climb at Broga Hill.

(Broga Hill/FB)

Broga Hill is one of those spots that works for everyone. It’s beginner-friendly, family-safe, and perfect for introducing kids to hiking without overwhelming them. Getting to Broga is pretty straightforward, too — just take the Kajang exit on PLUS Highway.

Short climbs, plenty of resting points, and a real sense of achievement once you’re up there. It’s about building confidence, one step at a time.

Reward yourselves at Orchard Hill Café.

(Orchard Hill/FB)

Post-hike hunger hits different, and Orchard Hill Café understands the assignment. Nestled by the hills, it’s a cosy pit stop where the food feels wholesome and comforting.

Everything’s made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients from nearby farms, so you can enjoy a slow lunch while the kids recharge and the adults finally sit down in peace. 😌😌

Then, surprise the kids at Rabbit Fun Land.

(Rabbit Fun Land/FB)

Just when you think the day’s winding down, throw in a curveball. A little further south at Negeri Sembilan, Rabbit Fun Land is where things get unexpectedly fun. Sure, there are rabbits — but also deer, ostriches, and somehow… a camel. Yes, in Malaysia.

It’s one of those “wait, is this real?” moments that kids will talk about long after the trip ends!

Don’t forget the R&R magic.

Every road trip needs snack breaks, and this is where being a little bit smart pays off.

With the PLUS App, you can collect PLUSMiles points for every kilometre you travel, then redeem e-vouchers for treats along the way.

(TRP)

Less guilt, more snacks — everyone wins.

If this sounds like your kind of weekend, there’s plenty more where that came from. From chill santai spots loved by Gen Z and Millennials, to unexpected travel mashups, to the best local eats voted by serious food lovers — the series has been quietly serving great ideas. Head to our IG page to watch Episodes 1-3!

Watch Episode 4 below to see the adventure come alive — and maybe start planning your next family escape using the PLUS Highway!

