Love, Lanterns, & Live Shows: This February Weekend Is Going To Be Epic

The festive weekend is finally here. Whether you’re celebrating Chinese New Year, planning something sweet for Valentine’s Day, or prepping for Ramadan, there’s truly something for everyone.

From charming themed markets and hands-on workshops perfect for couples to a laidback family picnic day, the celebrations cater to every mood. The excitement carries on with a vibrant lineup of live and cultural performances to round out the weekend.

Valentine’s Day Market | 12-15 Feb | The Campus Ampang | 11am-10pm | Free public event

The cosy Valentine’s Day Market is brimming with handmade goodies and thoughtful gifts to surprise your loved ones. Guests can check out the various workshops and enjoy soulful performances at the market area too. Don’t forget to check out the personalised poetry booth!

Pesta Rona Gong Xi | 13-18 Feb | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

In addition to the usual market, Pesta Rona Gong Xi showcases performances like the traditional Chinese dance, lion dance, drum performance, martial arts performance, dragon ribbon dance, and erhu performance. Local band Nominos and singer Mierul Hazly will be putting on a show as well.

Pasar Seloka Kenduri | Until 14 Feb | Starhill Gallery | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Pasar Seloka Kenduri is making its return, bringing together a curated mix of lifestyle delights. Shoppers can browse beautiful garments from brands like Petra and Anaabu, discover skincare essentials by Cuura, shop for jewellery and charming trinkets, and indulge in a spread of delicious bites.

Masquerade Mask Workshop | 14 Feb | Here Be Dragons MY | 11am-1.30pm | RM40/pax, RM60/2 pax

Singles and couples are welcomed to join this masquerade mask making workshop and stay for the glamorous party after. The beginner-friendly workshop is open to all ages. To register, head over to the official website here.

People’s Picnic | 14-15 Feb | Taman Botani, Putrajaya | 9am-7pm | Free public event

If you’re not sure what to do during the CNY break, bring the whole family to People’s Picnic by People’s Market. Other than shopping for good food and handicrafts at the market, the family gets to picnic at the park too. Young children can try out face painting, join art workshops, and enjoy live performances.

WarnaRAYA x KLCC Runway & Bazaar 2026 | 14-15 Feb | KL Convention Centre | 10am-10pm | Free public event

If you don’t want to wander under the sun, the WarnaRAYA market is all indoors inside the KL Convention Centre. The market features 42 local designers and brands so you can prepare your Raya OOTD early!

Valentine’s Terrarium Workshop | 14-15 Feb | GMBB | 11am-1pm, 3.30pm-5.30pm | RM420/2 pax

Skip the flowers, build two terrariums instead! Terrarium Garden Malaysia is helping couples build a meaningful gift for each other. All materials will be provided in the beginner-friendly workshop. To register, send a WhatsApp message to 011-15569603.

KL Collectors Market | 14-17 Feb | KL Gateway Mall | 10am-9pm | Free public event

Go on a trip down memory lane at KL Collectors Market. Check out familiar toys and collectibles. You may even find your long lost toys and figurines back! Such nostalgia!

Nusaria 2.0 | 15 Feb | Black Coffee, TTDI | 10am-6pm | Ticketed event

Nusaria 2.0 is a gathering that celebrates heritage through style, stories, and meaningful conversations. There’ll be an intimate Berkain Styling Workshop, The Kebaya Conversation to learn more about the culture and story behind the textile, and a curated Vintage Kebaya Showcase. To RSVP, head over to the link here.

