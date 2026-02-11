Valentine’s Day Deals So Your Heart’s Full And Your Wallet Isn’t Weeping (Too Much)

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Valentine’s Day is just three days away, so if you’re planning a surprise for your special someone, now’s the time to make it happen.

And if romance isn’t on your agenda, there’s always Galentine’s Day, the perfect excuse to celebrate your favourite ladies instead!

We’ve rounded up a selection of Valentine’s Day deals to help you spoil your partner without straining your budget.

Marks & Spencer

I Heart You Chocolate

Valentine’s Spencer Bear Milk Chocolate Hollow Lovely Lollies

Marks & Spencer is offering sweet treats at a 20% discount for a limited time. The adorable treats include I Heart You Chocolate, Gooey Hearts, Golden Blond Solid Chocolate Heart, Valentine’s Spencer Bear Milk Chocolate Hollow, and Lovely Lollies.

Chuck’s

Chuck’s has a Buy 1 Free 1 deal for its beauty products until 15 February 2026. You can shop for amazing lipsticks, blush, and eye shadow or get your makeup-loving partner a Beauty Set which comes in a cute red bag or tin box. If you’re ready to shop, check out the link here.

Sephora

You can get up to 50% off on certain beauty products at Sephora as well. Sephora has a wide range of beauty and skincare products so you can create your own bundle or hamper for your significant other. Nothing expresses love more clearly than truly knowing what your partner likes.

MPH Bookstore & Big Bad Wolf

The truth is, books are getting expensive. If you manage to get a good hardcover or paperback your bookish partner has been eyeing, you’ll definitely score major brownie points.

MPH Bookstore doesn’t exactly have a Valentine’s Day promotion but its Lunar New Year promotion is enticing enough. MPH members who spend a minimum of RM88 gets a free pack of pineapple pies to share with your loved one. The offer is until 22 February 2026.

Meanwhile, Big Bad Wolf is holding a Hot Box Book Sale at Hextar World at Empire City until 15 February 2026.

Pandora

Pandora has a Buy 2 Get 15% deal in its stores. If your significant other loves all things Disney, you’re all sorted! Some of the highly coveted pieces include the Disney Stitch charms, Disney Beauty & the Beast Enchanted Rose ring, and Disney princess rings.

Wanderlust and Co

Wanderlust and Co has a Valentine’s Special Gift with Purchase deal that are broken into four spending tiers. Some of the Valentine picks include a cute gold dumpling necklace, mahjong gold charm, stackable necklaces, and more quirky jewellery designs.

Ken’s Apothecary

Ken’s Apothecary’s Two of a Kind deal rewards customers who spend RM650 with a Valentine’s gift set worth RM250 until 15 February 2026. This is a sweet deal for those who are looking to expand or top up their perfume collection. Some fragrance brands available in Ken’s Apothecary include Diptyque, Goutal, and Malin+Goetz. There are also lush shampoos, candles, skincare products, and other lifestyle products to complete the gift set.

Victoria’s Secrets

Victoria’s Secrets is holding a Semi-Annual Sale with selected items up to 60% off. You can create your own gift set with a selection of fragrances, body care items, and lingerie.

Sacoor Brothers

Image: Sacoor Brothers

Sacoor Brothers is having a sale until 22 February 2026 so it’s a great time to revamp your man’s wardrobe. There are snazzy suits, comfortable t-shirts, shoes, jackets, loungewear, and more.

Thundermatch

Image: Thundermatch

If you’re thinking of upgrading your loved one’s phone or smart watch, Thundermatch is holding a Valentine’s Day sale until 28 February 2026.

If she doesn’t like any of the gifts, you can forward them to our office. JK.

