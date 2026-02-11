Over 8 Brands, 1 CNY Ad — How They Pulled This Off Is WILD

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Have you ever watched a movie and kept guessing how it’s going to end, only for another plot twist to throw you off completely?

It’s rare to find an ad that pulls off the same trick.

Most ads are pretty straightforward, kan — tell you what they’re selling and move on. Even festive ads stick to familiar, nostalgic stories.

But this year, one ad dares to play differently.

With a fresh concept that keeps you guessing till the end, Grab gives us a CNY ad that proves creativity is best cultivated when it’s shared!

(Grab)

This CNY, Grab has dropped a brand film that really doesn’t play by the usual festive ad rules.

The chaos kicks off on set, where a film crew arrives ready to shoot… only to realise they forgot to properly check their callsheet. Biasa lah tu.

To make things worse, the printing goes wrong, and the client’s name is completely unreadable.

(Grab)

So now everyone’s scrambling, guessing who the actual brand behind the shoot is — because suddenly, everywhere you look, there’s a different brand popping up.

Vinda. Jasmine Rice. Oriental Kopi. Etika. Subway. Kyochon.

At this point, it’s like: how many brands are we advertising here?? Is this a mash-up? A crossover episode? A very expensive mistake?

And just when you think you’ve finally cracked it… Jeng jeng jeng….

You find out for yourself lah. 🤭

(Grab)

What makes this concept work isn’t just the surprise factor (though that definitely helps). It’s how it also brings Grab’s brand promise to life that whatever you want, Grab has it.

Food, groceries, daily essentials, kopi breaks, last-minute needs — all these brands coexist in one film because that’s exactly how Grab exists in our everyday lives.

One app, many moments, countless scenarios.

(Grab)

This isn’t just another CNY ad you watch, smile, and forget 5 minutes later. It’s a reminder that sometimes, the best ideas come from doing things a little differently.

So huatever you’re looking for this CNY — whether it’s a Vinda, Jasmine Rice, Etika, Subway, KyoChon, Oriental Kopi, or just a good ad that keeps you guessing till the very end — you already know the answer lah.

Huatever you want, Grab got. 🧧✨

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.