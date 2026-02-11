No Horsing Around! Here’s How You Can Invite Prosperity (& A New Home) In The Year Of The Fire Horse

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Chinese New Year is when traditions and cultural beliefs take center stage. Don’t sweep. Leave the lights on. Say nice things only.

And for 2026 — the Year of the Fire Horse — the energy is bold, fast, and all about making decisive moves.

So if you’ve been sitting on the fence about big life decisions (ahem, property), maybe this is your sign.

Here’s how some classic CNY beliefs surprisingly line up with why 2026 might just be the year to secure a new home with S P Setia — and be rewarded for it too.

Auspicious Spring Cleaning: Out With the Old, In With the New

CNY spring cleaning isn’t just about dust and clutter — it’s about clearing mental space too. Old habits, old doubts, old excuses.

If renting has been part of your journey so far, this could be the perfect moment to take the next step forward. The Year of the Fire Horse is all about bold resets!

Clearing out the old could mean stepping into a modern, thoughtfully designed Setia development — one that actually grows with you.

If this is the year you commit, S P Setia’s Sign & Prosper campaign rewards decisiveness with RM3,888 per unit when you book a participating property between 1 February and 15 March 2026, and sign your SPA within 30 days.

Clean slate, but make it rewarding.

Leave the Lights On: Live With a Bright Future!

One classic CNY belief is keeping your lights on to welcome prosperity and keep bad luck away. Symbolically, it’s about brightness, clarity, and a future you can actually see.

Which begs the question — why worry about a dim future when you can live in a bright, modern Setia home designed for long-term comfort and value? Better lighting, better layouts, better planning… sounds pretty auspicious to us.

Don’t Sweep on the First Day — Sweep Away Your Rent Instead

Sweeping on the first day of CNY supposedly sweeps away your wealth. But here’s a loophole: sweep away your rent entirely by becoming a homeowner instead.

With S P Setia’s CNY campaign running from 1 February to 15 March 2026, it might finally be time to stop paying someone else’s mortgage and start building your own future.

A Joy Shared Is a Joy Doubled (and Rewarded)

CNY is all about togetherness, and prosperity is always better when shared. Enter Refer & Reward.

If you’re already a Citizen Setia (which means you’re a Setia purchaser) you can refer friends or family to book a participating Setia property during the campaign period and receive RM2,888 per unit when they sign their SPA.

Good fortune travels faster when shared — and this time, it comes with a referral fee.

Lucky Bowls, Games & Good Fortune

CNY wouldn’t be complete without gifts and a little luck. During the campaign, new purchasers can enjoy Premium Gifts, including tiered rewards and exclusive bowl sets — available on a first-come, first-served basis.

There’s also festive fun happening on the Setia Go app with the Lucky Bowl Drop game. Download the app, play along and stand a chance to be one of five top players rewarded weekly for six weeks with exclusive Setia CNY premium gifts.

Stride Into the Year of the Fire Horse

The Fire Horse year isn’t about hesitation — it’s about momentum. And S P Setia is making it easy to take that next step with CNY Open Houses happening at selected sales galleries:

Klang Valley: Setia Eco Park, Setia Eco Glades

Penang: Setia Fontaines, Setia Skyville 2

👉 For the full list of participating sales galleries and more information on S P Setia’s CNY campaign, go HERE.

Drop by, soak up the festive vibes, explore the developments, enjoy the activations — and maybe walk out one step closer to signing and prospering in your new home.

Because in the Year of the Fire Horse, there’s really no horsing around — only bold moves, brighter futures, and a little extra prosperity along the way. 🧧🐎

