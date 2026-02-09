Tiger Beer Kicks Off CNY Season With Media Hangout—Because Every Good Celebration Needs A Warm-Up

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Look, Chinese New Year is basically a beautiful storm of reunion dinners, angpow negotiations, relatives asking why you’re still single—and if you’re married, when the next kid is coming.

So Tiger Beer decided to get ahead of the madness by hosting a chill media gathering at The Tavern—Heineken Malaysia’s shiny new space at its brewery in Sungei Way—before everyone gets swallowed by the festive frenzy.

The brand invited editors-in-chief and senior media folks from major local outlets for what was essentially a “let’s catch up before we all lose our minds” session.

No stuffy press conference vibes—just good conversation around a table, which honestly feels very on-brand for a beer company.

According to Sean O’Donnell, Heineken Malaysia’s Marketing Director, the timing was intentional: “Chinese New Year is about reconnecting before everything gets hectic.

This media open day is our way of kicking off the year with our media partners—sharing the moment and setting the tone for what’s coming.

Sean O’Donnell, Marketing Director of Heineken Malaysia, welcomes media partners to Tiger Beer’s CNY Media Open Day at The Tavern in Sungei Way. (Pix: Tiger Beer)

The God of Prosperity showed up ready to party—and probably to remind everyone that prosperity includes responsible drinking. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Media partners from The Rakyat Post with Heineken Malaysia’s team at The Tavern, toasting to Tiger Beer’s “Dare to Charge Forward” CNY campaign. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

When the lion dance comes through, and you’re contractually obligated to feed it angpow—CNY traditions meet Tiger Beer hospitality. m at The Tavern, toasting to Tiger Beer’s “Dare to Charge Forward” CNY campaign. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

O’Donnell (third from right) and Martijn Rene van Keulen, Managing Director of Heineken Malaysia (second from right), celebrate with media partners at Tiger Beer’s CNY Media Open Day at The Tavern. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Tiger Town Returns to Penang: Three Days of Live Music, Markets & Prizes

And what’s coming? Tiger Beer’s rolling out its full CNY campaign nationwide, built around this year’s theme: “Dare to Charge Forward” (敢敢冲).

Think Tiger Town making a comeback, limited-edition festive collectables, and collaborations blending traditional and contemporary Asian creativity.

The upcoming highlight of the campaign is Tiger Town, taking place from 13 to 15 February, at Gurney Paragon Mall Festive Square in Penang.

The three-day event will feature live performances by local acts, including livehouse performances by 再三杯 (Zai San Bei) Chinese tavern, alongside performances by Malaysian artists 3P and 常勇 & 常樂.

Beyond the entertainment, visitors can explore the Moondiri Market, browse festive merchandise, and stand a chance to win premium prizes.

Early bird registrants will receive a complimentary Tiger Crystal beer.

Tiger Beer Goes Where CNY Actually Happens—Your WhatsApp Chats

Tiger Beer has launched the Tiger 8 Principle Chatbot Quiz on WhatsApp, offering a simple way to discover your personalised Dare to Charge Forward (敢敢冲) principle for the year ahead.

The chat-based quiz delivers a personalised principle (like “Rise of the Tigers” or “18 Tigers Formation”) with ratings across ambition, relationships, and wealth, which participants can share on Instagram or Facebook by following @tigerbeermy and tagging the brand.

Until 28 February, three entries will be selected weekly to win exclusive Tiger x atmos collaboration items, including limited-edition apparel and a first-ever Tiger x atmos poker set.

Winners must correctly answer a skill-based question related to the campaign and will be announced weekly on Tiger Beer Malaysia’s social channels.

“The WhatsApp quiz is our way of bringing Tiger’s Chinese New Year experience into everyday conversations,” said Julie Kuan, Marketing Manager of Tiger Beer Malaysia.

It’s simple, social, and designed to spark reflection and connection, values that are especially meaningful during the festive season.

For more information, visit https://tigercny.tigerbeer.com or follow Tiger Beer on Instagram and Facebook.

Tiger Beer and all related promos are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above. The brand advocates responsible drinking and reminds everyone—don’t drink and drive. Seriously. Don’t.

