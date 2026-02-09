From Ulam Raja To Salted Caramel Pandan Cake: Ramadan Buffet Goes Deep On Malaysian Flavours

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you’ve ever wondered what a Ramadan buffet looks like when it’s designed to celebrate the full spectrum of Malaysian food culture, Le Méridien Putrajaya has the answer: Destinasi Rasa, running from 19 February to 20 March.

The buffet at Latest Recipe leans into what makes Malaysian cuisine compelling — the layering of flavours, the mix of cultures, and dishes that feel like they’ve been passed down through generations.

Start with the ulam-ulaman showcase featuring kacang botol, petai, ulam raja, and banana blossom, paired with pencecah like sambal belacan, tempoyak, budu, and cincalok.

The aneka ikan masin section offers salted fish varieties that sound humble but pack a punch, while a somtam station serves Thai-style green papaya salad that feels right at home in Malaysia’s blurred culinary borders.

The chefs are also turning out fusion sushi and crispy seafood tempura, because Malaysia’s food culture has always been about borrowing and blending.

It’s not trying to reinvent the wheel — just doing what Malaysian food does best.

Heritage Dishes, Elevated

The main event includes aromatic Hainanese chicken rice, traditional ayam percik, slow-cooked kambing kurma with potatoes, bold and spicy sambal sotong, and creamy pucuk ubi masak lemak cili padi.

These are the dishes that anchor the buffet — familiar, comforting, and executed with care.

“Our multicultural population, consisting mainly of Malays, Chinese, and Indians, brings an abundance of different cuisines,” the hotel notes.

Our mutual love for food enables us to assimilate food from different cultures, creating a fusion that is uniquely Malaysian.

It’s a fair point. Malaysian food doesn’t exist in neat categories. It’s messy, borrowed, and constantly evolving — and that’s exactly what makes it interesting.

Dessert as Theatre

The dessert spread is where things get playful.

Freshly steamed corn on the cob sits alongside decadent cakes like chocolate moist cake, red velvet cake, and salted caramel pandan honeycomb cake — a mashup of local and international pastry traditions.

There’s mango mousse for those who want something light, and an interactive chocolate fountain with dried fruit, marshmallows, strawberries, and grapes for anyone who wants to feel like a kid again.

But the real star might be the aneka kuih muih section, featuring over 20 varieties of traditional Malay and Nyonya kuih.

It’s a colourful, nostalgic spread that celebrates the artisanal charm of local desserts — the kind of thing that makes you slow down and appreciate the craft involved.

Bringing It All Together

Early birds who book before 19 February pay MYR 178 per adult and MYR 89 per child.

After that, prices rise to MYR 218 for adults and MYR 109 for children. There’s also a special offer for the first six days only: MYR 168 per adult and MYR 84 per child.

Reservations are encouraged, which is hotel-speak for “book now or risk missing out.”

Destinasi Rasa isn’t trying to be the loudest or the flashiest Ramadan buffet in town.

It’s just doing what good Malaysian food does best: bringing people together over a table full of flavours that feel both familiar and exciting, comforting and adventurous, all at once.

For reservations: Call +603 8689 6888 or visit lemeridienputrajaya.com.

