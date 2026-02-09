From Quick Breaks To Lazy Nights: 8 New & Upcoming Series To Stream

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Between busy schedules and an overwhelming number of shows, choosing what to watch can feel like a strategy game. To make it easier, here’s a list of series with intriguing stories worth checking out in your downtime.

Kelas Belakang | Viu Original

Release date: Out now

Language: Malay

Kelas Belakang tells the story of top student Iman Kirana (played by Amylia Aidura) who took a risk to teach a class of ‘’bad students’’ in order to earn a prestigious scholarship. While it seemed like Iman set out to crush stereotypes, she might have gone too far and betrayed the trust of her students. Episodes are released every Thursday and Friday at 12pm.

How Dare You? | iQiyi

Release date: Out now

Language: Mandarin

How Dare You? is a satirical palace-based romance adapted from the novel of the same by Qi Yingjun. Office worker Wang Cuihua (played by Wang Churan) unexpectedly finds herself trapped inside the plot of a boring novel and meets Xia Hou Dan (Cheng Lei), a domineering King who is also trapped like her. Armed with the knowledge of the story, the odd pair embarks on a perilous adventure and deploys a series of strategic manoeuvres to survive.

Battle of Fates | Disney Plus

Release date: 11 February

Language: Korean

Finally, there’s a reality show pitting fortune tellers, shamans, fate interpreters, physiognomists, tarot card readers, and other oracles across South Korea against each other. They’ll be put through a range of challenges designed to prove or disprove their divination abilities.

Being Gordon Ramsay | Netflix

Release date: 18 February 2026

Language: English

Being Gordon Ramsay is a documentary series following one of the world’s most famous chefs in the lead-up to his biggest restaurant ventures to date: the opening of five culinary experiences in one of London’s tallest buildings, 22 Bishopsgate. In this series, Gordon opens the doors to his home and businesses over six months. With his restaurant empire quickly expanding, he has to balance the challenges of being an entrepreneur and a family man.

56 Days | Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 18 February 2026

Language: English

56 Days is an erotic thriller series based on Catherine Ryan Howard’s novel of the same name. The story centres on Oliver Kennedy (played by Avan Jogia) and Ciara Wyse (Dove Cameron) who met during a chance encounter at a supermarket. Both got into an intense relationship and things moved quickly until an unidentifiable and savagely murdered corpse is found 56 days later.

Young Sherlock | Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 9 February and 4 March 2026

Language: English

Directed by Guy Ritchie, Young Sherlock is an adaptation of Andrew Lane’s Young Sherlock Holmes book series, a pastische of Arthur Conan Doyle’s original Sherlock Holmes stories. In the series, 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes (played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin) is not yet the master detective he’s known to be. The detective-to-be is raw, unfiltered, and lacks discipline. When a murder happens in Oxford, Holmes’ freedom is at risk and he sets out to solve his first murder mystery which puts him in the way of a global-level conspiracy. The game is afoot.

One Piece Season 2 | Netflix

Release date: 10 March 2026

Language: English

The epic One Piece live-action series is back for Season 2! Luffy and the Straw Hats sets sail for the Grand Line in search of the world’s greatest treasure. Along the way, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies, as well as old.

Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 | Netflix

Release date: 23 April 2026

Language: English

Are you missing the town of Hawkins and the characters badly? The events in the animated series Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 takes place between seasons 2 and 3 and depicts the gang – Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, Dustin, and Max – as they confront new monsters of the Upside Down. The Duffers said they wanted the series to capture the feel of an 80s Saturday-morning cartoon in the Stranger Things universe.

