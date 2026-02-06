What Happens When You Give LEGO The Year Of The Horse?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The LEGO Group is rolling out the red carpet (or should we say, red bricks?) for the Year of the Horse, and honestly, they’re not messing around.

From now through late February, LEGO’s turning Sunway Pyramid into a full-blown Chinese New Year playground — think LEGO koi ponds, wishing trees, and a God of Fortune mascot wandering around for photo ops.

The star of the show?

Two brand-new festive sets that actually look sick: the Spring Festival Galloping Horse Canvas (RM449.90), where you literally turn a handle to make horses gallop out of a painted canvas, and the Spring Festival Fortune Firecracker (RM349.90) that switches between firework scenes and makes crackling sounds when you shake it.

This marks LEGO’s eighth year doing Chinese Traditional Festival sets, so they’ve clearly figured out the assignment by now.

So What Do You Actually Do There?

At the Sunway Pyramid pop-up (running 5-22 February), you can build your own koi fish, match LEGO tiles against the clock with your squad, construct a “Reunion Route,” and hang wishes on a communal tree — all very wholesome, very on-brand.

Kids under 12 get a free LEGO horse build after completing the activities; adults get vouchers because, well, bills.

There’s also a bunch of gift-with-purchase deals: spend RM228 and snag a LEGO angbao grocery bag, drop RM328 for a limited-edition Year of the Horse set, or go all-in at RM720 for a Lion Dance set.

Ágnes Molnár, LEGO’s Marketing Director for the region, says it’s all about making play accessible and keeping traditions alive “in a fun, creative way” — corporate speak, but fair enough.

Sunway Pyramid’s Jason Chin called it “a contemporary interpretation of tradition,” which is fancy talk for “CNY but make it LEGO.”

Mascots, Lion Dances, and Impulse Buys: The Full Experience

The God of Fortune mascot will be making the rounds on weekends, and there’s even a lion dance performance every Friday at 4 pm, because why not go full festive?

Beyond the event, LEGO’s also pushing their Botanicals line — orchids, plum blossoms, lucky bamboo — for anyone who wants CNY decor that doesn’t require watering.

The whole vibe is basically: bring the family, build some stuff, take photos, maybe impulse-buy a RM450 horse canvas.

It’s wholesome. It’s creative. It’s aggressively festive.

And in a year where everything feels heavy, a LEGO koi pond and a crackling firecracker set?

Yeah, we’ll take it.

For more information, visit the LEGO Malaysia website.

