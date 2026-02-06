Save Food, Save Money: How ResQmeals Is Tackling Food Waste

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia is a land rich with food and this also means there are a lot of food wastage going on especially during the festive seasons.

Some restaurants with food surplus may opt to donate the still good food to the underprivileged but that’s still not enough to manage food surplus.

ResQmeals CEO, Francis Chung

Fortunately, a mobile app named ResQmeals offers another solution to make sure all the good food don’t go to waste.

With ResQmeals, FnB establishments like restaurants, bakeries, supermarkets and cafes can list their extra food to be sold on the app at a marked down price. This works to lessen food wastage while helping FnB estblishments earn a profit and still feed the nation.

If you’re interested to check out ResQmeals, you can download the app from Google Play and App Store.

