They Shrunk Malaysia’s Historic Icons Into Tiny Toys & We NEED Them All!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last weekend, we found ourselves at Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon, for the launch of Cerita Malaysia Kita (Our Malaysia Story), a new national tourism campaign that’s part of the bigger build-up towards Visit Malaysia 2026.

The launch, co-hosted by Sunway Lagoon and The Weststar Group, was held in support of the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry’s efforts to position Malaysia as a vibrant and welcoming destination for both local and international tourists and travellers.

And because this wasn’t just any small event, it was officiated by PMX himself, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

(Credit: Sunway Lagoon Studios/Facebook)

But while the campaign is about telling Malaysia’s story on a national scale, one of the most unexpectedly charming highlights of the day came in a much smaller form.

Sunway Tiny Toys Telling Malaysia’s Story

We got a first-hand look at the Malaysian-themed collectable series by Sunway Tiny Toys, and honestly, it might be one of the cutest ways anyone has tried to package national pride.

These collectables look like someone took our historic icons and shrunk them down into something you’d definitely want to play with or proudly display on a shelf.

Sunway Group founder and chairman Tan Sri Jeffrey Cheah described the collection as a celebration of Malaysia’s unique heritage, and it’s hard not to agree when you’re staring at these awesome, life-like miniatures.

The partners involved in Sunway Tiny Toys are basically a lineup of Malaysian staples, like Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTMB), Pos Malaysia, Mamee-Double Decker, PROTON, Farm Fresh, Eraman Malaysia, Oriental Kopi, SUPER GT Malaysia, Toyest Holdings Limited, and The Weststar Group.

Currently, there are five models available, and each one feels like a little time capsule.

There’s the KTM Class 25 diesel-electric locomotive, a 1:120 scale model of the train that first arrived in Malaysia back in the 90s and is still running today. It’s a sweet tribute to a machine that has kept the country moving for decades.

Then there’s our personal favourite, the Mercedes-Benz Bas Mini, which is modelled after the iconic “Pink Lady” minibuses that ruled KL streets from the 70s through the 90s.

Back then, you could hop on one for just 40 to 50 sen per ride, which sounds almost fictional now, considering how much we pay just to park in the city.

Another standout is the Pos Malaysia post box automaton, thingy… A bright red mailbox, complete with a tiny white dove that looks adorable, perched on its top, along with a detachable white letter envelope with blue and red stripes as an accessory.

It’s ridiculously cute and a nice, nostalgic reminder of the days when people actually sent mail. Even the old postage pricing is printed on its belly, which is exactly the kind of detail collectors live for.

The last two models (which are not exactly historic, but still pretty cool) lean into Sunway Lagoon’s own theme park identity.

The models include a tour van and a classic Mini Cooper, inspired by the vehicles you might actually spot around the park. To us, they give off an adventurous, almost Jurassic Park-y vibe.

If you’re curious, these uniquely Malaysian collectables start from RM78 (yeah, a bit on the pricey side lah, what to do…) and are available at Sunway Tiny Toys, located at the Sunway Lagoon Main Entrance.

The store is open daily from 9.30am to 11pm, and they even have a diorama on display, showcasing iconic landmarks like KLCC, KL Tower, the Sultan Abdul Samad Building, and more.

Malaysia’s All Access Pass

The launch of the Cerita Malaysia Kita campaign also introduced the Malaysian Attraction Passport (MAP) programme, which is being pitched as an all-access-style pass for tourists (and local jalan-jalan kakis) to experience Malaysia’s attractions more easily.

Details are still a little unclear for now, but the initiative already includes partners like Sunway Lagoon, Aquaria KLCC, Petrosains, and Farm Fresh. So it’s definitely something to keep an eye on as Visit Malaysia 2026 approaches.

At its core, Cerita Malaysia Kita is about celebrating what makes Malaysia feel like Malaysia — not just the big landmarks, but the little things that tell our colourful story to the world.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.