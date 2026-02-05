February Frenzy: Themed Markets, Comedy Night, Craft Workshops & More

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

February is a happening month with Lunar New Year, Valentine’s Day, and Ramadan taking place about the same time!

To celebrate “everything,” a variety of themed markets will be on hand, making it easy to find something to elevate your look or pick out the perfect gift for someone special.

Here are some of the markets and events to check out over the fabulous weekend.

Royal Selangor Gallery | Open daily | Sultan Abdul Samad Building | 9am-6pm | Free entry

The Royal Selangor Gallery is officially open to visitors daily at the Sultan Abdul Samad Building. Guests get to learn more about the rich history of pewter and marvel at the craftsmanship that has been proudly passed down through generations. Guests can opt for the guided tour and join the pewter workshops as well. The gallery is open from 9am to 6pm while the Cafe opens from 8am to 10pm daily.

With Love, From Borneo | Open daily | Borneo Sparkles, GMBB | 11am-8pm | Ticketed entry for workshops

Borneo Sparkles is holding several workshops for the lovebirds (singles are welcome too). Couples can choose to make matching art beads keychain or bracelets or make a unique one as gifts for each other.

There’s also the option to make your creations more CNY-themed too.

Manja Market | Until 6 Feb | Level C, KLCC Lot 91 | 10am-8pm | Free public event

Planning to surprise your loved one this Valentine’s Day? Manja Market has you covered with an irresistible mix of sweet treats like cookies and cakes, alongside stylish fashion finds that make gifting feel extra special.

Comedy Mixtape Vol 39 | 6 Feb | Kedai KL | 9pm | Ticketed event

Round up your mates and have a fun night out at Comedy Mixtape Vol 39. A band of comedians are tasked to keep the night fast, fun, and unpredictable. Remember to get the group discounts, bring good humour, and be prepared to vote for your favourite comedian of the night. For tickets, send a WhatsApp message to 011 2720 6467 or head over to the Peatix or Cloudjoi here.

Huat Vibes | 6-8 Feb | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Embrace the Lunar New Year vibe and energy early at Huat Vibes market this weekend! You can get your New Year shopping done while catching live performances during a well-earned break between purchases.

Maa.ket Vol 3| 6-8 Feb | Boathouse by the Lake, Ampang | 12pm-12am | Free public event

Hunt for thrifted and vintage finds at Maa.ket Vol 3 this weekend in Ampang. Every rack tells a story and every purchase feels like a small win for your wallet and the planet. Wander around and explore and you just might go home with a treasured item.

Sutera Popup Market & Movie Night | 7 Feb | MTD Properties Kajang | 2pm-11pm | Free public event

At Sutera Popup Market & Movie Night, families can enjoy a leisurely stroll through the market while taking part in a treasure hunt with prizes worth up to RM2,000. As evening falls, the fun continues with an outdoor movie night, complete with freeflow popcorn and chips for everyone to enjoy.

The Workshop Carnival | 7-8 Feb | GMBB | 11am-8pm | As low as RM60 per pax per workshop

The Workshop Carnival brings together 15 hands-on workshops, letting visitors hop from one arts and crafts session to another. Each workshop runs for about 40 minutes and is priced from as low as RM60 per person, per session when purchased in bulk.

From making plushie keychains and earrings to Riso photo crafts, woodwork, aromatherapy wax sachets, leather craft, paper art, and terrariums, there is something for every creative itch. Interested participants can secure their spots by sending a WhatsApp message to Froson at +6017-904 2909.

Pasar Seloka Kenduri | Until 15 Feb | Starhill Gallery | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Pasar Seloka Kenduri is back with all the lifestyle goodies. Expect to see beautiful garments form brands like Petra and Anaabu, skincare by Cuura, jewelleries and trinkets, as well as delicious noms.

