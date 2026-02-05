Ebene Unveils New Plantar Fasciitis Compression Foot Sleeve

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ebene, a trusted name in medical-grade joint and mobility support solutions for over 30 years, successfully hosted its Brand PR Launch today at Sunway Velocity Mall. The event marked the official unveiling of Ebene’s latest innovation — the Ebene Plantar Fasciitis Compression Foot Sleeve — and was further elevated by the special appearance of TVB Hong Kong artistes Elaine Yiu and Brian Chu.

With three decades of delivering quality joint support products trusted by consumers, Ebene continues to strengthen its position in the wellness industry through continuous research and product enhancement. Building on this legacy, the brand now introduces upgraded technology with tested and proven results — demonstrating noticeable comfort improvement within 1 hour of use — reinforcing Ebene’s commitment to effective, science-backed solutions.

Ebene launch at Sunway Velocity Mall.

Ebene launches its latest innovation — the Ebene Plantar Fasciitis Compression Foot Sleeve.

Ebene launch.

Guided by its long-standing belief that “Movement is Life,” Ebene develops wearable wellness solutions designed to support everyday mobility, active lifestyles, and healthy ageing.

The newly launched Ebene Plantar Fasciitis Compression Foot Sleeve provides targeted compression and structured arch support to help reduce foot strain and discomfort. Designed for individuals who spend long hours standing, walking, or engaging in sports and daily activities, the lightweight sleeve enhances stability while remaining comfortable for extended daily wear.

During the launch event, media representatives, business partners, and invited guests participated in interactive activities and hands-on product experiences, highlighting the importance of foot health as the foundation of overall mobility. Elaine Yiu and Brian Chu also shared personal perspectives on maintaining an active lifestyle and the importance of small daily habits in supporting long-term well-being — echoing Ebene’s brand philosophy.

As Ebene celebrates more than 30 years of empowering movement, the brand remains committed to advancing product innovation, consumer education, and community engagement — helping Malaysians walk stronger, move better, and live confidently every day.



TVB Hong Kong artistes Elaine Yiu and Brian Chu.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.