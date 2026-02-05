Batik Air Ushers In The Festive Season With CNY Global Sale, Offering Up To 35% Off

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Batik Air ushers in the festive season with its Chinese New Year (CNY) Global Sale, offering travellers attractive savings of up to 35% off on airfares to destinations across its extensive domestic and international network.

Designed to encourage meaningful journeys during one of the most important festive periods of the year, the promotion offers up to 35% off Economy Flexi fares, 20% off Economy Value fares, and 30% off Business Flexi fares. These festive deals provide travellers with greater freedom, flexibility and value when planning trips to reunite with loved ones or embark on memorable holidays.

Covering all destinations, the CNY Global Sale spans a diverse range of routes across Asia, Australia, the Middle East and beyond. Popular destinations include Penang, Kota Kinabalu, Langkawi, Kuching, Osaka, Tokyo, Mumbai, Seoul, Tashkent, New Delhi, Bali, Perth, Dubai, Bangkok, Xiamen, Guangzhou, Taipei, and more—making it easier for passengers to return home, reconnect with family, or mark the festive period with a well-deserved getaway.

Image: Batik Air

Batik Air Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy said the campaign was curated to reflect the emotional significance of festive travel, while also supporting longer-term travel planning and inbound tourism into Malaysia.

“Festive seasons are about togetherness, shared moments and creating memories with the people who matter most. Through the CNY Global Sale, Batik Air hopes to make travel more accessible and give passengers something to look forward to – whether it’s returning home to celebrate with loved ones or taking time to reconnect through a well-earned holiday,” he said.

“The extended travel period also supports Visit Malaysia Year 2026 by encouraging early planning and longer-term inbound travel, allowing International visitors to explore Malaysia’s diverse destinations and experience the country’s rich culture, heritage and hospitality beyond the festive season,” he added.

The booking period runs from now until 13 February 2026, with travel valid from now until 30 November 2026, allowing travellers ample time to plan festive celebrations, family reunions and future holidays with greater peace of mind.

This festive campaign underscores Batik Air’s continued commitment to delivering thoughtful travel experiences and seamless connectivity, particularly during peak festive periods when travel carries deeper personal meaning and emotional value.

For more information and to plan your next journey, download Batik Air mobile app or visit the official website here.

